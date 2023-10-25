iifl-logo-icon 1
Waterbase Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

74.9
(-0.53%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:57:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

211.29

322.43

342.74

321.9

yoy growth (%)

-34.46

-5.92

6.47

7.38

Raw materials

-139.07

-227.03

-217.71

-238.4

As % of sales

65.82

70.41

63.52

74.06

Employee costs

-20.36

-21.12

-18.64

-16.34

As % of sales

9.63

6.55

5.43

5.07

Other costs

-37.64

-42

-48.77

-36.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.81

13.02

14.23

11.41

Operating profit

14.21

32.27

57.6

30.41

OPM

6.72

10.01

16.8

9.44

Depreciation

-7.29

-7.14

-6.15

-5.48

Interest expense

-1.47

-2.62

-4.38

-8.6

Other income

2.65

2.37

1.54

1.58

Profit before tax

8.09

24.88

48.6

17.91

Taxes

-2.16

-6.34

-18.7

-6.34

Tax rate

-26.74

-25.5

-38.48

-35.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.92

18.53

29.9

11.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.92

18.53

29.9

11.57

yoy growth (%)

-68.01

-37.99

158.34

434.56

NPM

2.8

5.74

8.72

3.59

