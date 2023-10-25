Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
211.29
322.43
342.74
321.9
yoy growth (%)
-34.46
-5.92
6.47
7.38
Raw materials
-139.07
-227.03
-217.71
-238.4
As % of sales
65.82
70.41
63.52
74.06
Employee costs
-20.36
-21.12
-18.64
-16.34
As % of sales
9.63
6.55
5.43
5.07
Other costs
-37.64
-42
-48.77
-36.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.81
13.02
14.23
11.41
Operating profit
14.21
32.27
57.6
30.41
OPM
6.72
10.01
16.8
9.44
Depreciation
-7.29
-7.14
-6.15
-5.48
Interest expense
-1.47
-2.62
-4.38
-8.6
Other income
2.65
2.37
1.54
1.58
Profit before tax
8.09
24.88
48.6
17.91
Taxes
-2.16
-6.34
-18.7
-6.34
Tax rate
-26.74
-25.5
-38.48
-35.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.92
18.53
29.9
11.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.92
18.53
29.9
11.57
yoy growth (%)
-68.01
-37.99
158.34
434.56
NPM
2.8
5.74
8.72
3.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.