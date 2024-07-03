Waterbase Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
62.1
72.43
67.31
73.96
86.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
62.1
72.43
67.31
73.96
86.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.87
0.39
0.94
0.34
0.61
Total Income
65.98
72.82
68.24
74.29
87.37
Total Expenditure
66.42
78.36
71.75
76.34
87.37
PBIDT
-0.45
-5.54
-3.51
-2.05
0
Interest
0.64
0.69
0.61
0.51
0.76
PBDT
-1.09
-6.23
-4.12
-2.56
-0.76
Depreciation
2.13
2.28
2.2
2.33
2.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.75
-2.17
-1.54
-0.73
-0.83
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.47
-6.35
-4.78
-4.16
-2.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.47
-6.35
-4.78
-4.16
-2.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.47
-6.35
-4.78
-4.16
-2.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.6
-1.53
-1.15
-1
-0.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.43
41.43
41.43
41.43
41.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.72
-7.64
-5.21
-2.77
0
PBDTM(%)
-1.75
-8.6
-6.12
-3.46
-0.87
PATM(%)
-3.97
-8.76
-7.1
-5.62
-2.8
