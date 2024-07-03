iifl-logo-icon 1
Waterbase Ltd Quarterly Results

74.9
(-0.53%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:57:03 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

62.1

72.43

67.31

73.96

86.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.1

72.43

67.31

73.96

86.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.87

0.39

0.94

0.34

0.61

Total Income

65.98

72.82

68.24

74.29

87.37

Total Expenditure

66.42

78.36

71.75

76.34

87.37

PBIDT

-0.45

-5.54

-3.51

-2.05

0

Interest

0.64

0.69

0.61

0.51

0.76

PBDT

-1.09

-6.23

-4.12

-2.56

-0.76

Depreciation

2.13

2.28

2.2

2.33

2.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.75

-2.17

-1.54

-0.73

-0.83

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.47

-6.35

-4.78

-4.16

-2.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.47

-6.35

-4.78

-4.16

-2.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.47

-6.35

-4.78

-4.16

-2.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.6

-1.53

-1.15

-1

-0.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

41.43

41.43

41.43

41.43

41.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.72

-7.64

-5.21

-2.77

0

PBDTM(%)

-1.75

-8.6

-6.12

-3.46

-0.87

PATM(%)

-3.97

-8.76

-7.1

-5.62

-2.8

