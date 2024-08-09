|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|30 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting The 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.The Register of Members will be closed from Thursday, September 19, 2024 to Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 37th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
