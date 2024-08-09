Annual General Meeting and Book Closure dates The 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12,2024.The Register of Members will be closed from Tuesday, August 06, 2024 to Monday, August 12, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 37th Annual General Meeting. The 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.The Register of Members will be closed from Thursday, September 19, 2024 to Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 37th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Outcome of the 37th AGM held on September 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)