Summary

Jeyyam Global Foods Limited was incorporated as Kichoni Online Services Private Limited on March 24, 2008, as a Private Limited Company issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai with the object to collect and sell data online. The Company name got changed to Jeyyam Products Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name dated June 18, 2009 issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Thereafter, Shareholders of the Company in February, 2015 passed Special Resolution for Change in the Object Clause of the MOA of the Company to replace all the existing Main Objects with a New Object relating to Manufacturing, processing and trading of Pluses, Food grains, etc, and Name Change of Company to Jeyyam Global Foods Private Limited. Due to Change in New Objects, the Company name changed to Jeyyam Global Foods Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Change of Name dated February 24, 2015 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai Thereafter, the Company converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Jeyyam Global Foods Limited with effect from May 23, 2023.The Company is engaged in manufacturing food products, in the field of pulses, especially fried grams and other dal varieties. Over more than 15 years in food industry, the Company specialize in manufacturing and/or processing and supply of Bengal Gram (locally known as Chana), Fried Gram, and Besan Flour to wide variety of market like Distributors, Large Retail

