iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd Share Price

60.4
(3.25%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.65
  • Day's High62.8
  • 52 Wk High69.9
  • Prev. Close58.5
  • Day's Low58.55
  • 52 Wk Low 44.6
  • Turnover (lac)273
  • P/E18.4
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)286.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

60.65

Prev. Close

58.5

Turnover(Lac.)

273

Day's High

62.8

Day's Low

58.55

52 Week's High

69.9

52 Week's Low

44.6

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

286.88

P/E

18.4

EPS

3.18

Divi. Yield

0

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:38 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.75%

Non-Promoter- 11.32%

Institutions: 11.32%

Non-Institutions: 22.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.7

0.61

0.61

0.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.52

64.52

56.65

30.91

Net Worth

80.22

65.13

57.26

31.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Amit Agarwal

Whole Time Director

Shripal Veeramchand Sanghvi

Non Executive Director

Sujathaa Mehta

Independent Director

Vikash Mahipal

Independent Director

Shanmugam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritika Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd

Summary

Jeyyam Global Foods Limited was incorporated as Kichoni Online Services Private Limited on March 24, 2008, as a Private Limited Company issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai with the object to collect and sell data online. The Company name got changed to Jeyyam Products Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name dated June 18, 2009 issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Thereafter, Shareholders of the Company in February, 2015 passed Special Resolution for Change in the Object Clause of the MOA of the Company to replace all the existing Main Objects with a New Object relating to Manufacturing, processing and trading of Pluses, Food grains, etc, and Name Change of Company to Jeyyam Global Foods Private Limited. Due to Change in New Objects, the Company name changed to Jeyyam Global Foods Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Change of Name dated February 24, 2015 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai Thereafter, the Company converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Jeyyam Global Foods Limited with effect from May 23, 2023.The Company is engaged in manufacturing food products, in the field of pulses, especially fried grams and other dal varieties. Over more than 15 years in food industry, the Company specialize in manufacturing and/or processing and supply of Bengal Gram (locally known as Chana), Fried Gram, and Besan Flour to wide variety of market like Distributors, Large Retail
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd share price today?

The Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd is ₹286.88 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd is 18.4 and 1.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd is ₹44.6 and ₹69.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd?

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -5.70%, 3 Month at -2.19% and 1 Month at 7.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.76 %
Institutions - 8.64 %
Public - 25.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.