SectorFMCG
Open₹60.65
Prev. Close₹58.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹273
Day's High₹62.8
Day's Low₹58.55
52 Week's High₹69.9
52 Week's Low₹44.6
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)286.88
P/E18.4
EPS3.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.7
0.61
0.61
0.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.52
64.52
56.65
30.91
Net Worth
80.22
65.13
57.26
31.13
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Amit Agarwal
Whole Time Director
Shripal Veeramchand Sanghvi
Non Executive Director
Sujathaa Mehta
Independent Director
Vikash Mahipal
Independent Director
Shanmugam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritika Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd
Summary
Jeyyam Global Foods Limited was incorporated as Kichoni Online Services Private Limited on March 24, 2008, as a Private Limited Company issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai with the object to collect and sell data online. The Company name got changed to Jeyyam Products Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name dated June 18, 2009 issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Thereafter, Shareholders of the Company in February, 2015 passed Special Resolution for Change in the Object Clause of the MOA of the Company to replace all the existing Main Objects with a New Object relating to Manufacturing, processing and trading of Pluses, Food grains, etc, and Name Change of Company to Jeyyam Global Foods Private Limited. Due to Change in New Objects, the Company name changed to Jeyyam Global Foods Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Change of Name dated February 24, 2015 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai Thereafter, the Company converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Jeyyam Global Foods Limited with effect from May 23, 2023.The Company is engaged in manufacturing food products, in the field of pulses, especially fried grams and other dal varieties. Over more than 15 years in food industry, the Company specialize in manufacturing and/or processing and supply of Bengal Gram (locally known as Chana), Fried Gram, and Besan Flour to wide variety of market like Distributors, Large Retail
The Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd is ₹286.88 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd is 18.4 and 1.80 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd is ₹44.6 and ₹69.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -5.70%, 3 Month at -2.19% and 1 Month at 7.09%.
