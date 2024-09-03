Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd Summary

Jeyyam Global Foods Limited was incorporated as Kichoni Online Services Private Limited on March 24, 2008, as a Private Limited Company issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai with the object to collect and sell data online. The Company name got changed to Jeyyam Products Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon Change of Name dated June 18, 2009 issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Thereafter, Shareholders of the Company in February, 2015 passed Special Resolution for Change in the Object Clause of the MOA of the Company to replace all the existing Main Objects with a New Object relating to Manufacturing, processing and trading of Pluses, Food grains, etc, and Name Change of Company to Jeyyam Global Foods Private Limited. Due to Change in New Objects, the Company name changed to Jeyyam Global Foods Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon Change of Name dated February 24, 2015 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai Thereafter, the Company converted into Public Company and the name was changed to Jeyyam Global Foods Limited with effect from May 23, 2023.The Company is engaged in manufacturing food products, in the field of pulses, especially fried grams and other dal varieties. Over more than 15 years in food industry, the Company specialize in manufacturing and/or processing and supply of Bengal Gram (locally known as Chana), Fried Gram, and Besan Flour to wide variety of market like Distributors, Large Retailers, Hotels, Restaurants, Caterers, Branded Supermarkets and Wholesalers. The Company started production at Deevatipatti factory, in Salem in 2015. The then promoters merged Jeyyam Food Park LLP (JFP LLP) with the Company in 2012. Accordingly, the Board of Director of the Company, on March 31, 2016, made a allotment of 272 Equity Sharesof the Company to the Partners of M/s. Jeyyam Food Park LLP, through the Scheme of Amalgamation between Jeyyam Food ParkLLP with the Company effective from April 01, 2015. The Company opened plant in Andhra Pradesh in 2020. Jeyyam brand is known for its quality, which has earned the trust, and loyalty of its distributor retailers, and customers solely through complete transparency. The Company has obtained FSSAI License for both of its Factory locations and ensures that ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018 standards are followed in both of its Factory location and have obtained the ISO Certification for Factory situated in Salem. The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer aggregating 1,34,32,000 Equity Shares, comprising 1,20,88,800 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 13,43,200 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.