Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.7
0.61
0.61
0.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.52
64.52
56.65
30.91
Net Worth
80.22
65.13
57.26
31.13
Minority Interest
Debt
96.21
92.26
33.19
54.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.36
1.4
1.3
1.28
Total Liabilities
178.79
158.79
91.75
86.44
Fixed Assets
64.48
54.12
26.36
23.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.23
0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.13
0.1
Networking Capital
113.79
98.08
65.15
62.96
Inventories
63.09
36.71
23.37
24.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
38.58
26.03
6.06
4.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
25.6
44.89
43.5
48.44
Sundry Creditors
-7.34
-4.84
-5
-11.66
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.14
-4.71
-2.78
-2.64
Cash
0.29
6.56
0.13
0.17
Total Assets
178.79
158.81
91.77
86.43
