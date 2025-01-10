INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON STANDALONE RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF M/s JEYYAM GLOBAL FOODS LIMITED

(As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014)

To,

The Board of Directors Jeyyam Global Foods Limited. Old No. 19, New No. 37,

Padmavathiyar Road, Gopalapuram, Chennai,Tamil Nadu, 600086, India.

Dear Sir,

Reference: Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Jeyyam Global Foods Limited

Yours faithfully,

For M/s A B C D & CO, Chartered Accountants FRN: 016415S

Sd/-

Vinay Kumar Bachhawat – Partner Membership No. 214520

UDIN: 24214520BKCWVC6147

Date: 09th July 2024 Place: Chennai

(The rest of the page is intentionally left blank)

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Board of Directors of M/s Jeyyam Global Foods Limited Report on Audit of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements

Opinion: We have audited the accompanying Special Purpose Restated financial statements of M/s Jeyyam Global Foods Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), which comprise the Restated Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss and the Restated Statement of Cash Flows for the period ended 31st March 2024, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements is prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis set out in Annexure - IV to the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements. Basis of Opinion: We conducted our audit of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). The restated financial statements were prepared for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed IPO. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements. Emphasis of Matter – Basis of Accounting and Restriction on Distribution and use We draw attention to Annexure - IV to the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements, which describes the purpose and basis of preparation. The Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the Company for the purpose of preparation of the restated financial information as required under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time (the "ICDR Regulations") in relation to the proposed initial public offering of the Company. As a result, the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements may not be suitable for any another purpose. The Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements cannot be referred to or distributed or included in any offering document or used for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Our report is intended solely for the purpose of preparation of the restated financial information and is not to be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior written consent. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Restated financial position, Restated financial performance, Restated profit and loss and Restated cash flows in accordance with the basis stated in Annexure - IV to the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements for the purpose set out in paragraph 3 above. In preparing the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for assessing the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the special Purpose Restated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the internal financial control of the Company.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial Information of the Company to express an opinion on the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of the Company.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (I) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (II) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company in the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, is included in these Restated financial statements. These statements are based on the financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, which was audited by Mr. Rishab Nahar & Co. dated 27th September 2023, 05th September, 2022 for the year ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 respectively. We express an unmodified opinion on those standalone audited financial statements, which have been restated for the purpose of IPO. We have audited the adjustments to the comparative financial information for the changes in Accounting Principles adopted by the Company.

Our opinion on the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements is not modified in respect of the above matter.

For M/s A B C D & CO, Chartered Accountants FRN: 016415S

Sd/-

Vinay Kumar Bachhawat – Partner Membership No. 214520

UDIN: 24214520BKCWVC6147