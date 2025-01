Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying Special Purpose Restated financial statements of M/s Jeyyam Global Foods Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), which comprise the Restated Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss and the Restated Statement of Cash Flows for the period ended 31st March 2024, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements is prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis set out in Annexure - IV to the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements.

Basis of Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

The restated financial statements were prepared for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed IPO. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter – Basis of Accounting and Restriction on Distribution and use

We draw attention to Annexure - IV to the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements, which describes the purpose and basis of preparation. The Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the Company for the purpose of preparation of the restated financial information as required under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time (the "ICDR Regulations") in relation to the proposed initial public offering of the Company. As a result, the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements may not be suitable for any another purpose. The Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements cannot be referred to or distributed or included in any offering document or used for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Our report is intended solely for the purpose of preparation of the restated financial information and is not to be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior written consent.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Restated financial position, Restated financial performance, Restated profit and loss and Restated cash flows in accordance with the basis stated in Annexure - IV to the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements for the purpose set out in paragraph 3 above.