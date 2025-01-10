INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON STANDALONE RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF M/s JEYYAM GLOBAL FOODS LIMITED
(As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014)
To,
The Board of Directors Jeyyam Global Foods Limited. Old No. 19, New No. 37,
Padmavathiyar Road, Gopalapuram, Chennai,Tamil Nadu, 600086, India.
Dear Sir,
Reference: Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Jeyyam Global Foods Limited
Regulations 2018 as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and
|Particulars
|
Annexure No.
|Restated Statement of Assets & Liabilities
|I
|Restated Statement of Share Capital
|I.1
|Restated Statement of Reserves & Surpluses
|I.2
|Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowings
|I.3
|Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities/Assets
|I.4
|Restated Statement of Long-Term Provisions
|I.5
|Restated Statement of Short-Term Borrowings
|I.6
|Restated Statement of Trade Payable
|I.7
|Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities
|I.8
|Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions
|I.9
|Restated Statement of Fixed Assets, Depreciations and Capital Work-in Progress
|I.10
|Restated Statement of Non-Current Investment
|I.11
|Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances
|I.12
|Restated Statement of Inventories
|I.13
|Restated Statement of Trade Receivable
|I.14
|Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalent
|I.15
|Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances
|I.16
|Restated Statement of Other Current Assets
|I.17
|Restated Statement of Profit & Loss
|
II
|Restated Statement of Revenue from operations
|II.1
|Restated Statement of Other Income
|II.2
|Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed
|II.3
|Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories
|II.4
|Restated Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses
|II.5
|Restated Statement of Finance Costs
|II.6
|Restated Statement of Depreciation and amortization expenses
|II.7
|Restated Statement of Other Expenses
|II.8
|Restated Statement of Current Tax
|II.9
|Restated Statement of Deferred Tax
|II.10
|Restated Statement of Earnings per share
|II.11
|Other Annexures:
|Cash Flow Statement
|III
|Notes On Accounts Forming Part of Restated Financial
Statements
And Significant Accounting Policies
|IV
|Additional Regulatory Information
|V
|Adjustments made in restated financial statements /
regrouping
notes
|VI
|Statement of Related Parties & Transactions
|VII
|Statement of Tax Shelter, As Restated
|VIII
Yours faithfully,
For M/s A B C D & CO, Chartered Accountants FRN: 016415S
Sd/-
Vinay Kumar Bachhawat – Partner Membership No. 214520
UDIN: 24214520BKCWVC6147
Date: 09th July 2024 Place: Chennai
(The rest of the page is intentionally left blank)
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
To the Board of Directors of M/s Jeyyam Global Foods Limited Report on Audit of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying Special Purpose Restated financial statements of M/s Jeyyam Global Foods Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), which comprise the Restated Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss and the Restated Statement of Cash Flows for the period ended 31st March 2024, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements is prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis set out in Annexure - IV to the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements.
We conducted our audit of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").
The restated financial statements were prepared for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed IPO. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements.
We draw attention to Annexure - IV to the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements, which describes the purpose and basis of preparation. The Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the Company for the purpose of preparation of the restated financial information as required under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time (the "ICDR Regulations") in relation to the proposed initial public offering of the Company. As a result, the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements may not be suitable for any another purpose. The Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements cannot be referred to or distributed or included in any offering document or used for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Our report is intended solely for the purpose of preparation of the restated financial information and is not to be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior written consent.
Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Restated financial position, Restated financial performance, Restated profit and loss and Restated cash flows in accordance with the basis stated in Annexure - IV to the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements for the purpose set out in paragraph 3 above.
In preparing the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for assessing the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (I) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (II) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company in the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, is included in these Restated financial statements. These statements are based on the financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, which was audited by Mr. Rishab Nahar & Co. dated 27th September 2023, 05th September, 2022 for the year ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 respectively. We express an unmodified opinion on those standalone audited financial statements, which have been restated for the purpose of IPO. We have audited the adjustments to the comparative financial information for the changes in Accounting Principles adopted by the Company.
Our opinion on the Special Purpose Restated Financial Statements is not modified in respect of the above matter.
For M/s A B C D & CO, Chartered Accountants FRN: 016415S
Sd/-
Vinay Kumar Bachhawat – Partner Membership No. 214520
UDIN: 24214520BKCWVC6147
Date: 09th July 2024 Place: Chennai
