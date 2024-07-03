SectorFMCG
Open₹84.5
Prev. Close₹88.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹69.82
Day's High₹90.9
Day's Low₹84
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹40.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.04
5.04
5.04
5.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.95
22.48
25.36
27.73
Net Worth
23.99
27.52
30.4
32.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.34
25.56
30.46
37.43
yoy growth (%)
-16.5
-16.1
-18.6
-7.91
Raw materials
-9.92
-12.85
-15.99
-20.5
As % of sales
46.48
50.29
52.49
54.77
Employee costs
-5.8
-6.21
-7.56
-7.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.56
-4.17
-3.25
-2.74
Depreciation
-2.99
-3.47
-3.43
-1.58
Tax paid
0.18
0
0.47
0.16
Working capital
-8.45
0.46
-3.98
3.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.5
-16.1
-18.6
-7.91
Op profit growth
-21.59
-30.57
6.91
117.16
EBIT growth
-91.86
51.63
22.91
367.76
Net profit growth
-49.47
50.14
7.88
-438.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
88.25
75.47
70.94
56.88
58.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
88.25
75.47
70.94
56.88
58.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.51
0.92
1.15
2.43
0.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
K G Gupta
Non Executive Director
Vikram Gupta
Executive Director
Subhash Redkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Palekar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shashi Kumar Katreddi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Purushottam Mantri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in Dec.81 as a public limited company, GKB Opthalmics was granted a licence as a 100% EOU in 1982. The company set up a plant at Tivim, Goa, with financial assistance from the Economic Development Corporation of Goa, Daman and Diu Ltd and The Maharashtra State Financial Corporation. It was promoted by K G Gupta, K M Gupta, B K Gupta and Ravi Gupta. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of unfinished ophthalmic lenses and manufactures 14,000 pieces per day of plastic lenses.The company is engaged in the manufacture and export of high-quality, single-vision mineral opthalmic lenses. Commercial production commenced in May 83. It has an installed capacity of 30 lac lenses pa. The company completed the expansion programme by expanding the capacity of single vision lenses to 33 lac pcs pa. It also installed facilities for coating 1.72 lac pcs of lenses pa. The above project was completed at a new loacation -- Pilerne Industrial Estate, Bardez-Goa. The company has shifted the single vision plant to the new premises in phases. In 1996-97, it increased the installed capacity of ophthamal lenses by 9,00,000 nos to 30,00,000 nos.The establishment of Companys fully owned subsidiary in Germany in 1998 was a turning point in creating a strong market base in Europe. The company floated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) at Bermen, Germany which acts as a stock point and have proper liasion with the buyers in and around Europe. During the year 2007-08, the Compa
The GKB Ophthalmics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd is ₹42.37 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd is 0 and 2.44 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GKB Ophthalmics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.35%, 3 Years at 32.66%, 1 Year at 173.78%, 6 Month at 115.51%, 3 Month at 101.32% and 1 Month at 118.31%.
