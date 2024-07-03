iifl-logo-icon 1
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Share Price

84.05
(-4.92%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

  • Open84.5
  • Day's High90.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close88.4
  • Day's Low84
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)69.82
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

84.5

Prev. Close

88.4

Turnover(Lac.)

69.82

Day's High

90.9

Day's Low

84

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

40.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.94%

Non-Promoter- 1.78%

Institutions: 1.78%

Non-Institutions: 47.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.04

5.04

5.04

5.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.95

22.48

25.36

27.73

Net Worth

23.99

27.52

30.4

32.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21.34

25.56

30.46

37.43

yoy growth (%)

-16.5

-16.1

-18.6

-7.91

Raw materials

-9.92

-12.85

-15.99

-20.5

As % of sales

46.48

50.29

52.49

54.77

Employee costs

-5.8

-6.21

-7.56

-7.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.56

-4.17

-3.25

-2.74

Depreciation

-2.99

-3.47

-3.43

-1.58

Tax paid

0.18

0

0.47

0.16

Working capital

-8.45

0.46

-3.98

3.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.5

-16.1

-18.6

-7.91

Op profit growth

-21.59

-30.57

6.91

117.16

EBIT growth

-91.86

51.63

22.91

367.76

Net profit growth

-49.47

50.14

7.88

-438.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

88.25

75.47

70.94

56.88

58.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

88.25

75.47

70.94

56.88

58.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.51

0.92

1.15

2.43

0.5

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

K G Gupta

Non Executive Director

Vikram Gupta

Executive Director

Subhash Redkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Palekar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shashi Kumar Katreddi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Purushottam Mantri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Dec.81 as a public limited company, GKB Opthalmics was granted a licence as a 100% EOU in 1982. The company set up a plant at Tivim, Goa, with financial assistance from the Economic Development Corporation of Goa, Daman and Diu Ltd and The Maharashtra State Financial Corporation. It was promoted by K G Gupta, K M Gupta, B K Gupta and Ravi Gupta. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of unfinished ophthalmic lenses and manufactures 14,000 pieces per day of plastic lenses.The company is engaged in the manufacture and export of high-quality, single-vision mineral opthalmic lenses. Commercial production commenced in May 83. It has an installed capacity of 30 lac lenses pa. The company completed the expansion programme by expanding the capacity of single vision lenses to 33 lac pcs pa. It also installed facilities for coating 1.72 lac pcs of lenses pa. The above project was completed at a new loacation -- Pilerne Industrial Estate, Bardez-Goa. The company has shifted the single vision plant to the new premises in phases. In 1996-97, it increased the installed capacity of ophthamal lenses by 9,00,000 nos to 30,00,000 nos.The establishment of Companys fully owned subsidiary in Germany in 1998 was a turning point in creating a strong market base in Europe. The company floated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) at Bermen, Germany which acts as a stock point and have proper liasion with the buyers in and around Europe. During the year 2007-08, the Compa
Company FAQs

What is the GKB Ophthalmics Ltd share price today?

The GKB Ophthalmics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd is ₹42.37 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd is 0 and 2.44 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GKB Ophthalmics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd?

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.35%, 3 Years at 32.66%, 1 Year at 173.78%, 6 Month at 115.51%, 3 Month at 101.32% and 1 Month at 118.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

