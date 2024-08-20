iifl-logo-icon 1
Board of Directors of the Company was held on May 30, 2024 To hold the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 11:00 A.M., through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAMv) in accordance with the relevant Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. The 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held at the Registered Office of the Company on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 11:00 A.M., through Video Conference/ Other Audio Visual means. The meeting started at 11:00 A.M. and ended at 11: 35 A.M. on the same day The proceedings of the AGM are enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we are pleased to enclosed herewith a copy of the Minutes of the proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on 20th August 2024. Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

