GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

84.05
(-4.92%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

GKB Ophthalmics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.56

-4.17

-3.25

-2.74

Depreciation

-2.99

-3.47

-3.43

-1.58

Tax paid

0.18

0

0.47

0.16

Working capital

-8.45

0.46

-3.98

3.14

Other operating items

Operating

-12.82

-7.18

-10.18

-1.01

Capital expenditure

-6.87

3.97

10.49

1.75

Free cash flow

-19.69

-3.21

0.3

0.73

Equity raised

60.04

64.81

56.07

50.79

Investing

9.01

2.89

-0.34

-3.11

Financing

1.93

-0.01

0.12

2.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

51.28

64.47

56.15

51.15

