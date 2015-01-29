GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.56
-4.17
-3.25
-2.74
Depreciation
-2.99
-3.47
-3.43
-1.58
Tax paid
0.18
0
0.47
0.16
Working capital
-8.45
0.46
-3.98
3.14
Other operating items
Operating
-12.82
-7.18
-10.18
-1.01
Capital expenditure
-6.87
3.97
10.49
1.75
Free cash flow
-19.69
-3.21
0.3
0.73
Equity raised
60.04
64.81
56.07
50.79
Investing
9.01
2.89
-0.34
-3.11
Financing
1.93
-0.01
0.12
2.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
51.28
64.47
56.15
51.15
