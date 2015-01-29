Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.34
25.56
30.46
37.43
yoy growth (%)
-16.5
-16.1
-18.6
-7.91
Raw materials
-9.92
-12.85
-15.99
-20.5
As % of sales
46.48
50.29
52.49
54.77
Employee costs
-5.8
-6.21
-7.56
-7.42
As % of sales
27.19
24.31
24.81
19.82
Other costs
-6.19
-7.22
-7.96
-10.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29
28.25
26.14
28.03
Operating profit
-0.57
-0.73
-1.05
-0.98
OPM
-2.68
-2.86
-3.45
-2.63
Depreciation
-2.99
-3.47
-3.43
-1.58
Interest expense
-1.33
-1.35
-1.39
-1.22
Other income
3.33
1.38
2.62
1.05
Profit before tax
-1.56
-4.17
-3.25
-2.74
Taxes
0.18
0
0.47
0.16
Tax rate
-11.49
0
-14.61
-6.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.38
-4.17
-2.77
-2.57
Exceptional items
-0.72
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.1
-4.17
-2.77
-2.57
yoy growth (%)
-49.47
50.14
7.88
-438.34
NPM
-9.87
-16.31
-9.11
-6.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.