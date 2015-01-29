iifl-logo-icon 1
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

84.05
(-4.92%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21.34

25.56

30.46

37.43

yoy growth (%)

-16.5

-16.1

-18.6

-7.91

Raw materials

-9.92

-12.85

-15.99

-20.5

As % of sales

46.48

50.29

52.49

54.77

Employee costs

-5.8

-6.21

-7.56

-7.42

As % of sales

27.19

24.31

24.81

19.82

Other costs

-6.19

-7.22

-7.96

-10.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29

28.25

26.14

28.03

Operating profit

-0.57

-0.73

-1.05

-0.98

OPM

-2.68

-2.86

-3.45

-2.63

Depreciation

-2.99

-3.47

-3.43

-1.58

Interest expense

-1.33

-1.35

-1.39

-1.22

Other income

3.33

1.38

2.62

1.05

Profit before tax

-1.56

-4.17

-3.25

-2.74

Taxes

0.18

0

0.47

0.16

Tax rate

-11.49

0

-14.61

-6.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.38

-4.17

-2.77

-2.57

Exceptional items

-0.72

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.1

-4.17

-2.77

-2.57

yoy growth (%)

-49.47

50.14

7.88

-438.34

NPM

-9.87

-16.31

-9.11

-6.88

