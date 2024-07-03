iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Quarterly Results

84.05
(-4.92%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

26.14

26.02

21.56

24.04

20.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.14

26.02

21.56

24.04

20.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.28

0.5

0.35

0.31

Total Income

26.37

26.3

22.06

24.38

20.71

Total Expenditure

26.2

24.98

21.55

24.52

20.7

PBIDT

0.17

1.32

0.5

-0.14

0.01

Interest

0.55

0.55

0.57

0.44

0.46

PBDT

-0.38

0.77

-0.07

-0.58

-0.44

Depreciation

0.77

0.76

0.72

0.73

0.73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.05

0.17

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.01

0.04

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.2

-0.04

-0.99

-1.31

-1.17

Minority Interest After NP

0.07

0.36

0.02

-0.19

-0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.22

-0.25

-0.91

-1.25

-1.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.22

-0.25

-0.91

-1.25

-1.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.41

-0.5

-1.81

-2.48

-2.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.04

5.04

5.04

5.04

5.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.65

5.07

2.31

-0.58

0.04

PBDTM(%)

-1.45

2.95

-0.32

-2.41

-2.15

PATM(%)

-4.59

-0.15

-4.59

-5.44

-5.73

GKB Ophthalmics: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.