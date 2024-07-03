GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
26.14
26.02
21.56
24.04
20.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.14
26.02
21.56
24.04
20.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.28
0.5
0.35
0.31
Total Income
26.37
26.3
22.06
24.38
20.71
Total Expenditure
26.2
24.98
21.55
24.52
20.7
PBIDT
0.17
1.32
0.5
-0.14
0.01
Interest
0.55
0.55
0.57
0.44
0.46
PBDT
-0.38
0.77
-0.07
-0.58
-0.44
Depreciation
0.77
0.76
0.72
0.73
0.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.05
0.17
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.01
0.04
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.2
-0.04
-0.99
-1.31
-1.17
Minority Interest After NP
0.07
0.36
0.02
-0.19
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.22
-0.25
-0.91
-1.25
-1.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.22
-0.25
-0.91
-1.25
-1.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.41
-0.5
-1.81
-2.48
-2.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.04
5.04
5.04
5.04
5.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.65
5.07
2.31
-0.58
0.04
PBDTM(%)
-1.45
2.95
-0.32
-2.41
-2.15
PATM(%)
-4.59
-0.15
-4.59
-5.44
-5.73
No Record Found
