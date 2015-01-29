GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.04
5.04
5.04
5.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.95
22.48
25.36
27.73
Net Worth
23.99
27.52
30.4
32.77
Minority Interest
Debt
11.08
11.22
11.75
11.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
2.17
0.18
Total Liabilities
35.07
38.74
44.32
44.92
Fixed Assets
19.68
21.11
24.56
23.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.9
11.9
11.9
12.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
2.01
0
Networking Capital
2.79
5.31
4.42
7.08
Inventories
4.69
6.06
5.34
6.98
Inventory Days
119.36
Sundry Debtors
6.86
4.88
6
7.44
Debtor Days
127.23
Other Current Assets
4.57
4.8
4.65
4.6
Sundry Creditors
-7.41
-5.48
-6.12
-7.03
Creditor Days
120.22
Other Current Liabilities
-5.92
-4.95
-5.45
-4.91
Cash
0.7
0.41
1.43
2.1
Total Assets
35.07
38.73
44.32
44.91
