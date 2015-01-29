iifl-logo-icon 1
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Balance Sheet

84.05
(-4.92%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.04

5.04

5.04

5.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.95

22.48

25.36

27.73

Net Worth

23.99

27.52

30.4

32.77

Minority Interest

Debt

11.08

11.22

11.75

11.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

2.17

0.18

Total Liabilities

35.07

38.74

44.32

44.92

Fixed Assets

19.68

21.11

24.56

23.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.9

11.9

11.9

12.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

2.01

0

Networking Capital

2.79

5.31

4.42

7.08

Inventories

4.69

6.06

5.34

6.98

Inventory Days

119.36

Sundry Debtors

6.86

4.88

6

7.44

Debtor Days

127.23

Other Current Assets

4.57

4.8

4.65

4.6

Sundry Creditors

-7.41

-5.48

-6.12

-7.03

Creditor Days

120.22

Other Current Liabilities

-5.92

-4.95

-5.45

-4.91

Cash

0.7

0.41

1.43

2.1

Total Assets

35.07

38.73

44.32

44.91

