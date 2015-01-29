iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Key Ratios

84.05
(-4.92%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.69

-24.99

1.94

74.69

Op profit growth

12.37

69.52

-33.66

-204.98

EBIT growth

-221.81

-821.23

-91.95

-218.18

Net profit growth

-50.67

89.51

-137.52

-34.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.06

3.52

1.55

2.39

EBIT margin

2.11

-1.68

0.17

2.22

Net profit margin

-1.59

-3.14

-1.24

3.38

RoCE

1.55

-1.48

0.24

3.12

RoNW

-0.37

-0.88

-0.52

1.41

RoA

-0.29

-0.69

-0.43

1.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.48

-3.65

0

6.23

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-8.03

-10.83

-6.42

2.78

Book value per share

124.29

117.54

108.19

112.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

-55.4

-11.78

0

21.39

P/CEPS

-10.2

-3.96

-18.06

47.92

P/B

0.65

0.36

1.07

1.18

EV/EBIDTA

8.28

8.72

30.27

19.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-21.69

0

-14.58

-86.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

142.46

163.53

122.19

99.83

Inventory days

211.89

195.56

147.15

124.35

Creditor days

-160.03

-156

-114.46

-86.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.59

0.67

-0.1

-1.31

Net debt / equity

-0.08

0.02

0.16

0.09

Net debt / op. profit

-2.29

0.62

6.07

2.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.15

-63.47

-67.09

-65.42

Employee costs

-13.82

-13.86

-11.52

-11.28

Other costs

-16.96

-19.14

-19.82

-20.9

GKB Ophthalmics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.