Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on January 03, 2025, which considered and approved the borrowing by way of an unsecured loan of upto Rs. 5.00 Crores ( Rupees Five Crores only) in tranches at rate of interest of 10.65% p.a. from GSV Ophthalmics Private Limited, a material subsidiary of the Company for the working capital requirements and general business purpose. Further, the Board of Directors approved and executed the Loan Agreement on January 03, 2025 between the Company and GSV Ophthalmics Private Limited for an amount of upto Rs. 5.00 Crores to be availed by the Company in tranches. Enclosed please find the details of the Loan Agreement. The meeting started at 11:35 A.M., and ended at 12.20 P.M. , on the same day. Kindly take the information on record.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Notice can be accessed at the Companys website at www.gkb.net Further notice is given with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors that the Trading Window for dealing with equity shares of the Company by designated persons under the SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading ) Regulations 2015 which has been closed will now re-open on Monday November 18 2024. This communication has been sent to all the Directors and all the designated employees of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on November 14, 2024, which considered and took on record the Unaudited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The above Unaudited Financial Results and the Limited Review Reports are available on the Companys website www.gkb.net and on the BSE website www.bseindia.com. The Board of Directors Meeting started at 04.15 P. M and ended at 05.05 P.M, on the same day. Kindly take the information on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Notice can be accessed at the Companys website at www.gkb.net Further notice is hereby given with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors that the Trading Window for dealing with equity shares of the Company by designated persons under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 had been closed from July 01 2024 will now re-open on Friday August 16 2024. This communication has been sent to all the Directors and all the designated employees of the Company The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on August 13, 2024, which considered and took on record the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Kindly take the above information on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The notice can be accessed at the Companys website at www.gkb.net Further notice is hereby given with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors that the trading window for dealing with equity shares of the company by designated persons under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 had been closed from April 01 2024 will now re-open on MondayJune 03 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on May 30, 2024, which approved and took on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find the following: 1. Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, together with Auditors Report. 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, together with Auditors Report. 3. A declaration from CFO with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, in terms of SEBI Circular no. CIR/ CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016. The above Audited Financial Results and Auditors Reports are available on the Companys website www.gkb.net and on the BSE website www.bseindia.com Read less.. Dear Sir, Enclosed Please find the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financials for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Kindly take the information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 22 May 2024

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors have passed circular resolutions today, i.e. May 22, 2024 with respect to 1. Appointment of Mrs. Sandhya Ajit Kamat as an Additional Director ( Independent & Non Executive), with effect from May 22, 2024. 2. Retirement of Mr. Anil Palekar , as Independent Non Executive Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on May 22, 2024, due to completion of his tenure. 3. Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board of Directors. We request you to kindly take note of the same.

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

A separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company for the year 2023-24 was held pursuant to Regulation 25(3) of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 and Section 149(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Schedule IV(VII). All the Independent Directors were present. The details of the business transacted are enclosed. Kindly take the information on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 enclosed please find the disclosure pertaining to the resignation of Mr. Subhash Redkar as Executive / Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. March 16, 2024. The Board of Director in its meeting held today, i.e. March 19, 2024, accepted the resignation of Mr. Subhash Redkar as Executive/ Whole Time Director of the Company and thereafter reconstituted the Committees of the Board. The said details and a copy of the resignation letter is enclosed as Annexure A. Kindly take the information on record.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024