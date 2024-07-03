GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Dec.81 as a public limited company, GKB Opthalmics was granted a licence as a 100% EOU in 1982. The company set up a plant at Tivim, Goa, with financial assistance from the Economic Development Corporation of Goa, Daman and Diu Ltd and The Maharashtra State Financial Corporation. It was promoted by K G Gupta, K M Gupta, B K Gupta and Ravi Gupta. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of unfinished ophthalmic lenses and manufactures 14,000 pieces per day of plastic lenses.The company is engaged in the manufacture and export of high-quality, single-vision mineral opthalmic lenses. Commercial production commenced in May 83. It has an installed capacity of 30 lac lenses pa. The company completed the expansion programme by expanding the capacity of single vision lenses to 33 lac pcs pa. It also installed facilities for coating 1.72 lac pcs of lenses pa. The above project was completed at a new loacation -- Pilerne Industrial Estate, Bardez-Goa. The company has shifted the single vision plant to the new premises in phases. In 1996-97, it increased the installed capacity of ophthamal lenses by 9,00,000 nos to 30,00,000 nos.The establishment of Companys fully owned subsidiary in Germany in 1998 was a turning point in creating a strong market base in Europe. The company floated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) at Bermen, Germany which acts as a stock point and have proper liasion with the buyers in and around Europe. During the year 2007-08, the Company started the production of CR 39 lenses in its Unit 2. On October 05, 2018, GSV Ophthalmics Private Limited was incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. GSV Ophthalmics Private Limited is another Subsidiary of the Company, which was incorporated to produce Hi-Index Ophthalmic Lenses, however, the Project had become financially unviable and therefore the Company is in the discussion of coming up with an alternate expansion plan.