Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFMCG
Open₹65.6
Prev. Close₹67
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.76
Day's High₹65.6
Day's Low₹63.55
52 Week's High₹139.65
52 Week's Low₹63.55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)132.2
P/E16.37
EPS3.91
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.87
1.14
1.14
1.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.73
14.42
8.12
4.41
Net Worth
23.6
15.56
9.26
5.55
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,158.2
|47.4
|5,07,159.27
|7,075
|2.46
|15,614
|208.33
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,206.9
|73.15
|2,32,612.56
|1,018.06
|1.12
|5,643.52
|23.66
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,857.5
|58.01
|1,41,148.82
|688.03
|1.28
|4,681.69
|135.68
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
406.35
|53.42
|1,37,482.14
|261.02
|0.37
|2,135.29
|55.48
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,041.1
|76.34
|1,06,545.34
|383.06
|2.4
|2,484.08
|78.75
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
F-438-A Road No.12 VKIA,
Rajasthan - 302013
Tel: +91 92570 61811
Website: http://www.shyamspices.co.in
Email: info@shyamspices.co.in
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Shyam Dhani Industries Private Limited was originally incorporated as a Private company as Shyam Dhani Industries Private Limited on October 19, 2010, with the RoC, Rajasthan. Subsequently, it was co...
Read More
Reports by Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.