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Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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64
(-4.48%)
Mar 17, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65.6
  • Day's High65.6
  • 52 Wk High139.65
  • Prev. Close67
  • Day's Low63.55
  • 52 Wk Low 63.55
  • Turnover (lac)21.76
  • P/E16.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)132.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹65.6

Prev. Close

₹67

Turnover(Lac.)

₹21.76

Day's High

₹65.6

Day's Low

₹63.55

52 Week's High

₹139.65

52 Week's Low

₹63.55

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

132.2

P/E

16.37

EPS

3.91

Divi. Yield

0

Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Mar, 2026|09:21 AM
Dec-2025Dec-2025Dec-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 98.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 98.11%

Non-Promoter- 1.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 1.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.87

1.14

1.14

1.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.73

14.42

8.12

4.41

Net Worth

23.6

15.56

9.26

5.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,158.2

47.45,07,159.277,0752.4615,614208.33

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,206.9

73.152,32,612.561,018.061.125,643.5223.66

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,857.5

58.011,41,148.82688.031.284,681.69135.68

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

406.35

53.421,37,482.14261.020.372,135.2955.48

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,041.1

76.341,06,545.34383.062.42,484.0878.75

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

F-438-A Road No.12 VKIA,

Rajasthan - 302013

Tel: +91 92570 61811

Website: http://www.shyamspices.co.in

Email: info@shyamspices.co.in

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Shyam Dhani Industries Private Limited was originally incorporated as a Private company as Shyam Dhani Industries Private Limited on October 19, 2010, with the RoC, Rajasthan. Subsequently, it was co...
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Reports by Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd is ₹132.20 Cr. as of 17 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd is 16.37 and 2.06 as of 17 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd is ₹63.55 and ₹139.65 as of 17 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd?

Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -54.17% and 1 Month at -18.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.00 %
Institutions - 12.04 %
Public - 15.96 %

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