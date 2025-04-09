iifl-logo
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged Share Price

10,600.55
(3.56%)
Apr 15, 2020|02:10:27 PM

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

10,310

Prev. Close

10,236.3

Turnover(Lac.)

9,273.67

Day's High

10,850

Day's Low

10,310

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44,585.91

P/E

39.13

EPS

274.81

Divi. Yield

0.98

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Apr, 2025|01:41 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.45%

Foreign: 72.45%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 11.13%

Institutions: 11.13%

Non-Institutions: 16.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

42.06

42.06

42.06

42.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,052.66

3,443.06

3,080.61

2,756.65

Net Worth

4,094.72

3,485.12

3,122.67

2,798.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

4,316.51

3,991.27

4,136.27

4,307.58

yoy growth (%)

8.14

-3.5

-3.97

-11.52

Raw materials

-1,432.58

-1,296.94

-1,343.54

-1,499.13

As % of sales

33.18

32.49

32.48

34.8

Employee costs

-527.72

-450.86

-504.97

-431.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

1,074.35

1,010.41

1,055.95

889.14

Depreciation

-64.37

-64.17

-57.43

-62.08

Tax paid

-374.25

-353.73

-368.67

-305.54

Working capital

267.54

240.25

692.25

297.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.14

-3.5

-3.97

-11.52

Op profit growth

5.37

0.01

14.8

-16.34

EBIT growth

6.23

-4.25

18.91

-12.5

Net profit growth

6.61

-4.45

17.76

-13.5

No Record Found

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,366.15

53.955,52,024.723,0011.7915,195214.84

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,361.4

72.052,26,046.65696.131.374,762.1341.38

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

545.75

76.831,82,654.57208.620.192,014.0348.96

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,350.2

60.571,28,538.16557.131.384,281.06115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,223.6

101.841,27,001.32341.541.212,237.1585.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

P Dwarakanth

Independent Director

Sangeeta Talwar

Company Secretary

Shanu Saksena

Director (Operation)

Anup Dhingra

Managing Director

Navneet Saluja

Independent Director

S Madhavan

Independent Director

Pradeep V Bhide

Additional Director

Anup Wadhawan

Additional Director

Somasundaram Palamadairamaswamy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest players in the Health Food Drinks industry in India. The company is an Indian associate of GlaxoSmithKline plc, UK, one of worlds largest consumer healthcare companies. The companys principal activities are to manufacture and distribute a wide range of healthcare foods, drugs, pharmaceuticals and dairy products. The products include malted milk food, malted foods, biscuits, energy and protein foods, milk powders, ghee, milk fluid and milk cream. The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Nabha in Punjab, Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and Sonepat in Haryana. The companys marketing and distribution network comprises over 800 distributors and a direct coverage of over 8 lakh retail outlets.The products of GSK Consumer are categorized as Nutritional and Over the Counter (OTC) products. The Nutritional division includes health food drinks like Horlicks, which includes Junior Horlicks, Mothers Horlicks, Womens Horlicks, Horlicks Lite, and Horlicks biscuits, Boost, Viva and Maltova. The OTC division promotes and distributes a number of products in diverse categories, including prominent brands such as, Crocin, Eno and Iodex. The company also sells Sensodyne toothpaste for sensitive teeth.GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd was incorporated in the year 1958 as Hindustan Milkfood Manufacturers Pvt Ltd and was promoted by Horlicks Ltd. The company became public in the year 1961. In the year 1969, Beecham plc
