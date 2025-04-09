Summary

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest players in the Health Food Drinks industry in India. The company is an Indian associate of GlaxoSmithKline plc, UK, one of worlds largest consumer healthcare companies. The companys principal activities are to manufacture and distribute a wide range of healthcare foods, drugs, pharmaceuticals and dairy products. The products include malted milk food, malted foods, biscuits, energy and protein foods, milk powders, ghee, milk fluid and milk cream. The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Nabha in Punjab, Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and Sonepat in Haryana. The companys marketing and distribution network comprises over 800 distributors and a direct coverage of over 8 lakh retail outlets.The products of GSK Consumer are categorized as Nutritional and Over the Counter (OTC) products. The Nutritional division includes health food drinks like Horlicks, which includes Junior Horlicks, Mothers Horlicks, Womens Horlicks, Horlicks Lite, and Horlicks biscuits, Boost, Viva and Maltova. The OTC division promotes and distributes a number of products in diverse categories, including prominent brands such as, Crocin, Eno and Iodex. The company also sells Sensodyne toothpaste for sensitive teeth.GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd was incorporated in the year 1958 as Hindustan Milkfood Manufacturers Pvt Ltd and was promoted by Horlicks Ltd. The company became public in the year 1961. In the year 1969, Beecham plc

