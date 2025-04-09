Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹10,310
Prev. Close₹10,236.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,273.67
Day's High₹10,850
Day's Low₹10,310
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44,585.91
P/E39.13
EPS274.81
Divi. Yield0.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
42.06
42.06
42.06
42.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,052.66
3,443.06
3,080.61
2,756.65
Net Worth
4,094.72
3,485.12
3,122.67
2,798.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4,316.51
3,991.27
4,136.27
4,307.58
yoy growth (%)
8.14
-3.5
-3.97
-11.52
Raw materials
-1,432.58
-1,296.94
-1,343.54
-1,499.13
As % of sales
33.18
32.49
32.48
34.8
Employee costs
-527.72
-450.86
-504.97
-431.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1,074.35
1,010.41
1,055.95
889.14
Depreciation
-64.37
-64.17
-57.43
-62.08
Tax paid
-374.25
-353.73
-368.67
-305.54
Working capital
267.54
240.25
692.25
297.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.14
-3.5
-3.97
-11.52
Op profit growth
5.37
0.01
14.8
-16.34
EBIT growth
6.23
-4.25
18.91
-12.5
Net profit growth
6.61
-4.45
17.76
-13.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,366.15
|53.95
|5,52,024.72
|3,001
|1.79
|15,195
|214.84
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,361.4
|72.05
|2,26,046.65
|696.13
|1.37
|4,762.13
|41.38
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
545.75
|76.83
|1,82,654.57
|208.62
|0.19
|2,014.03
|48.96
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,350.2
|60.57
|1,28,538.16
|557.13
|1.38
|4,281.06
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,223.6
|101.84
|1,27,001.32
|341.54
|1.21
|2,237.15
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
P Dwarakanth
Independent Director
Sangeeta Talwar
Company Secretary
Shanu Saksena
Director (Operation)
Anup Dhingra
Managing Director
Navneet Saluja
Independent Director
S Madhavan
Independent Director
Pradeep V Bhide
Additional Director
Anup Wadhawan
Additional Director
Somasundaram Palamadairamaswamy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged
Summary
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest players in the Health Food Drinks industry in India. The company is an Indian associate of GlaxoSmithKline plc, UK, one of worlds largest consumer healthcare companies. The companys principal activities are to manufacture and distribute a wide range of healthcare foods, drugs, pharmaceuticals and dairy products. The products include malted milk food, malted foods, biscuits, energy and protein foods, milk powders, ghee, milk fluid and milk cream. The company has its manufacturing facilities located at Nabha in Punjab, Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and Sonepat in Haryana. The companys marketing and distribution network comprises over 800 distributors and a direct coverage of over 8 lakh retail outlets.The products of GSK Consumer are categorized as Nutritional and Over the Counter (OTC) products. The Nutritional division includes health food drinks like Horlicks, which includes Junior Horlicks, Mothers Horlicks, Womens Horlicks, Horlicks Lite, and Horlicks biscuits, Boost, Viva and Maltova. The OTC division promotes and distributes a number of products in diverse categories, including prominent brands such as, Crocin, Eno and Iodex. The company also sells Sensodyne toothpaste for sensitive teeth.GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd was incorporated in the year 1958 as Hindustan Milkfood Manufacturers Pvt Ltd and was promoted by Horlicks Ltd. The company became public in the year 1961. In the year 1969, Beecham plc
Read More
