iifl-logo
iifl-logo

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

10,600.55
(3.56%)
Apr 15, 2020|02:10:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

72.45%

72.45%

72.45%

72.45%

72.45%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

11.13%

11.28%

11.12%

11.48%

12%

Non-Institutions

16.4%

16.25%

16.41%

16.05%

15.53%

Total Non-Promoter

27.54%

27.54%

27.54%

27.54%

27.54%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.45%

Foreign: 72.45%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 11.13%

Institutions: 11.13%

Non-Institutions: 16.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

GlaxoSmith C H L: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.