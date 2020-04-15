iifl-logo
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

10,600.55
(3.56%)
Apr 15, 2020|02:10:27 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

42.06

42.06

42.06

42.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,052.66

3,443.06

3,080.61

2,756.65

Net Worth

4,094.72

3,485.12

3,122.67

2,798.71

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

8.36

12.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

28.7

26.63

26.01

14.69

Total Liabilities

4,123.42

3,511.75

3,157.04

2,826.15

Fixed Assets

479.8

513.78

545.1

532.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

142.59

142.08

153.81

127.83

Networking Capital

-596.3

-729.31

-629.25

-546.62

Inventories

465.47

409.42

461.14

461.62

Inventory Days

34.62

42.17

40.73

Sundry Debtors

385.68

278.72

321

354.16

Debtor Days

23.56

29.35

31.25

Other Current Assets

525.92

510.1

412.27

321.47

Sundry Creditors

-963.95

-1,022.32

-898.62

-803.28

Creditor Days

86.44

82.17

70.88

Other Current Liabilities

-1,009.42

-905.23

-925.04

-880.59

Cash

4,097.34

3,585.2

3,087.38

2,712.27

Total Assets

4,123.43

3,511.75

3,157.04

2,826.14

