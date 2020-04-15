GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
42.06
42.06
42.06
42.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,052.66
3,443.06
3,080.61
2,756.65
Net Worth
4,094.72
3,485.12
3,122.67
2,798.71
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
8.36
12.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.7
26.63
26.01
14.69
Total Liabilities
4,123.42
3,511.75
3,157.04
2,826.15
Fixed Assets
479.8
513.78
545.1
532.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
142.59
142.08
153.81
127.83
Networking Capital
-596.3
-729.31
-629.25
-546.62
Inventories
465.47
409.42
461.14
461.62
Inventory Days
34.62
42.17
40.73
Sundry Debtors
385.68
278.72
321
354.16
Debtor Days
23.56
29.35
31.25
Other Current Assets
525.92
510.1
412.27
321.47
Sundry Creditors
-963.95
-1,022.32
-898.62
-803.28
Creditor Days
86.44
82.17
70.88
Other Current Liabilities
-1,009.42
-905.23
-925.04
-880.59
Cash
4,097.34
3,585.2
3,087.38
2,712.27
Total Assets
4,123.43
3,511.75
3,157.04
2,826.14
