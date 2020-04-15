GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1,074.35
1,010.41
1,055.95
889.14
Depreciation
-64.37
-64.17
-57.43
-62.08
Tax paid
-374.25
-353.73
-368.67
-305.54
Working capital
267.54
240.25
692.25
297.03
Other operating items
Operating
903.26
832.75
1,322.09
818.54
Capital expenditure
21.5
59.92
-489.85
204.66
Free cash flow
924.76
892.67
832.24
1,023.2
Equity raised
6,138.98
5,474.97
4,434.73
3,489.48
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-8.36
-4.39
12.75
0
Dividends paid
315.41
294.38
294.38
231.31
Net in cash
7,370.8
6,657.64
5,574.11
4,743.99
