GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

10,600.55
(3.56%)
Apr 15, 2020|02:10:27 PM

GlaxoSmith C H L FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

1,074.35

1,010.41

1,055.95

889.14

Depreciation

-64.37

-64.17

-57.43

-62.08

Tax paid

-374.25

-353.73

-368.67

-305.54

Working capital

267.54

240.25

692.25

297.03

Other operating items

Operating

903.26

832.75

1,322.09

818.54

Capital expenditure

21.5

59.92

-489.85

204.66

Free cash flow

924.76

892.67

832.24

1,023.2

Equity raised

6,138.98

5,474.97

4,434.73

3,489.48

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-8.36

-4.39

12.75

0

Dividends paid

315.41

294.38

294.38

231.31

Net in cash

7,370.8

6,657.64

5,574.11

4,743.99

