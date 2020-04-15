Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4,316.51
3,991.27
4,136.27
4,307.58
yoy growth (%)
8.14
-3.5
-3.97
-11.52
Raw materials
-1,432.58
-1,296.94
-1,343.54
-1,499.13
As % of sales
33.18
32.49
32.48
34.8
Employee costs
-527.72
-450.86
-504.97
-431.28
As % of sales
12.22
11.29
12.2
10.01
Other costs
-1,472.85
-1,405.16
-1,449.58
-1,647.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.12
35.2
35.04
38.23
Operating profit
883.35
838.3
838.16
730.08
OPM
20.46
21
20.26
16.94
Depreciation
-64.37
-64.17
-57.43
-62.08
Interest expense
-2.03
-2.77
-2.27
-0.74
Other income
257.4
239.06
277.5
221.88
Profit before tax
1,074.35
1,010.41
1,055.95
889.14
Taxes
-374.25
-353.73
-368.67
-305.54
Tax rate
-34.83
-35
-34.91
-34.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
700.1
656.67
687.27
583.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
700.1
656.67
687.27
583.59
yoy growth (%)
6.61
-4.45
17.76
-13.5
NPM
16.21
16.45
16.61
13.54
