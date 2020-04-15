iifl-logo
iifl-logo

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

10,600.55
(3.56%)
Apr 15, 2020|02:10:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

4,316.51

3,991.27

4,136.27

4,307.58

yoy growth (%)

8.14

-3.5

-3.97

-11.52

Raw materials

-1,432.58

-1,296.94

-1,343.54

-1,499.13

As % of sales

33.18

32.49

32.48

34.8

Employee costs

-527.72

-450.86

-504.97

-431.28

As % of sales

12.22

11.29

12.2

10.01

Other costs

-1,472.85

-1,405.16

-1,449.58

-1,647.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.12

35.2

35.04

38.23

Operating profit

883.35

838.3

838.16

730.08

OPM

20.46

21

20.26

16.94

Depreciation

-64.37

-64.17

-57.43

-62.08

Interest expense

-2.03

-2.77

-2.27

-0.74

Other income

257.4

239.06

277.5

221.88

Profit before tax

1,074.35

1,010.41

1,055.95

889.14

Taxes

-374.25

-353.73

-368.67

-305.54

Tax rate

-34.83

-35

-34.91

-34.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

700.1

656.67

687.27

583.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

700.1

656.67

687.27

583.59

yoy growth (%)

6.61

-4.45

17.76

-13.5

NPM

16.21

16.45

16.61

13.54

GlaxoSmith C H L : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.