Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,366.15
|53.95
|5,52,024.72
|3,001
|1.79
|15,195
|214.84
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,361.4
|72.05
|2,26,046.65
|696.13
|1.37
|4,762.13
|41.38
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
545.75
|76.83
|1,82,654.57
|208.62
|0.19
|2,014.03
|48.96
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,350.2
|60.57
|1,28,538.16
|557.13
|1.38
|4,281.06
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,223.6
|101.84
|1,27,001.32
|341.54
|1.21
|2,237.15
|85.89
