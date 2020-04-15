To the Members of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 34 of the financial statements which describes the status of Scheme of amalgamation and the basis of preparation of these financial statements on a going concern basis.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue recognition Revenue includes both fixed and variable consideration. Variable consideration arises on the sale of goods as a result of discounts and incentives given and accruals for estimated future returns and rebates. Revenue is not recognised in full until it is highly probable that a significant reversal in the amount of cumulative revenue recognised will not occur. The methodology and assumptions used to estimate rebates and returns are monitored and adjusted regularly in the light of contractual and legal obligations, historical trend and past experience. Once the uncertainty associated with the returns and rebates is resolved, revenue is adjusted accordingly. Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to returns and incentives, trade discounts and rebates by comparing with applicable accounting standards; Tested the design and implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over the calculation of returns and incentives, discounts and rebates; Tested the charges/additions to the provision and reversals of the provision made by validating underlying documents; Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being misstated as a result of incorrect estimations over returns and allowances, trade discounts and volume rebates. Performed retrospective reviews of provisions and related calculations; Refer note 2(d) and note 2A to the financial statements Evaluated the trend with respect to incentives, rebates, discounts and sales return for expired/near to expiry products and compared the same with the estimates made by the management; 2. Provisions for contingencies - tax matters The Company has provisions for probable claims arising out of certain tax matters under various statutes, which are inherently judgemental and could change substantially over time as each matter progresses. Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies relating to provisions for tax litigations by comparing with applicable accounting standards; Refer note 2(o), note 2A and 13 to the financial statements Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls around recording and re-assessment of tax provisions; Analysed managements claim case summaries, which involved discussing the status of selected outstanding and settled legal cases with internal legal counsel, evaluating source documents and corroborating relevant matters with external counsel wherever applicable; Obtained direct confirmation from Management experts and compared the responses with the details provided by the management; Understood and challenged managements rationale and the appropriateness of selected factors in estimating provisions; Involved internal tax specialists to examine litigations outcome, factors in estimating provisions; Assessed reasonableness of the provision related tax matters and the presentation and classification of items.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Business Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 29 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses- Refer note 35 to the financial statements

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company-Refer note 36 to the financial statements

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) Manjula Banerji Place: Gurugram Partner Date: May 10, 2019 (Membership No. 086423)

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) Manjula Banerji Place: Gurugram Partner Date: May 10, 2019 (Membership No. 086423)

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) The Company has a programme of verification of property, plant and equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold included under the head Property, plant and equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for one building having original cost of Rs. 21.74 lakhs and net book value of Rs. Nil for which title deeds are not available with the Company and seven buildings having cost of Rs. 123.95 lakhs and net book value of Rs. 70.55 lakhs, for which registration is pending in the name of the Company.

(ii) As explained to us, the inventories including those lying with third parties were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees and securities and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Customs Duty, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Customs Duty, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) There are no dues of Customs Duty and Goods and Services Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. Details of dues of Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty, and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2019 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of the Statute Forum where the dispute is pending Amount (Rs. in lakhs)# Period to which amount relates Central Honorable Supreme Court of India 5,141.93 2001-02 to 2002-03, 2008-09 to 2015-16 Excise Act, Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 243.67 1983-84 to 1985-86, 2012-13 to 2014-15 1944 Commissioner (Appeals) of Central Excise 2.67 2015-16, 2016-17 Sub-total (A) 5,388.27 The Finance Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 321.53 2005-06 to 2006-07, 2009-10 to 2014-15 Act, 1994 Commissioner (Appeals) of Central Excise 260.30 2011-12 till June 2017 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise 18.76 2006-07 to 2016-17 Sub-total (B) 600.59 Sales Tax, High Court 759.57 2013-14, 2015-16 to June 2017 Entry Tax And Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal/Revenue Board 149.47 1998-99 to 1999-00, 2001-02, 2002-03, Value Added 2004-05, 2006-07, 2008-09 to 2012-13, Tax 2014-15 to 2015-16 First Appellate Authorities at various levels 175.09 2000-01, 2003-04, 2005-06, 2007-08 to 2016-17 Adjudication Level 267.62 2004-05, 2010-11, 2013-14 Sub-total (C) 1,351.75 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 9,261.31 Assessment year 2008-09 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 7,790.72 Assessment year 2009-10 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 16,755.07 Assessment year 2010-11 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 29,504.10 Assessment year 2014-15 Sub-total (D) 63,331.20 Grand total (A+B+ C+D) 70,671.81

#includes interest and penalty amounts as specified in the demand order and is net of amount paid under protest. The above details exclude appeals made by the department to higher appellate authorities.

(viii) The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government or has not issued any debentures. Hence reporting under clause (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause (xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding, subsidiary or associate company or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.