Summary

Bikaji Foods International Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name Shivdeep Industries Limited under the Companies Act, 1956, dated October 6, 1995 at Jaipur and received a Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on October 27, 1995, following its conversion from erstwhile Partnership Firm, Shivdeep Food Products to Shivdeep Industries Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Shivdeep Industries Limited to Bikaji Foods International Limited pursuant to the Shareholders Resolution dated September 8, 2011 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 5, 2011 was issued by the RoC.The Company is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and are the second fastest growing company in the Indian organised snacks market. Its product range includes six principal categories: bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, western snacks as well as other snacks which primarily include gift packs (assortment), frozen food, mathri range and cookies. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing, purchase and sale of snacks food.The Company was the largest manufacturer of Bikaneri bhujia with annual production of 29,380 tonnes, and was second largest manufacturer of handmade papad with an annual production capacity of 9,000 tonnes in Fiscal 2022. It is also the third largest player in the organised sweets market with annual capacity of 24

