Bikaji Foods International Ltd Share Price

728.25
(-2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open752.9
  • Day's High758.6
  • 52 Wk High1,007.95
  • Prev. Close748.35
  • Day's Low725
  • 52 Wk Low 476.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,201.76
  • P/E62.88
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value54.24
  • EPS11.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,234.08
  • Div. Yield0.13
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bikaji Foods International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

752.9

Prev. Close

748.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1,201.76

Day's High

758.6

Day's Low

725

52 Week's High

1,007.95

52 Week's Low

476.1

Book Value

54.24

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,234.08

P/E

62.88

EPS

11.89

Divi. Yield

0.13

Bikaji Foods International Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

Bikaji Foods International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bikaji Foods arm to acquire 53% stake in Hazelnut Factory

Bikaji Foods arm to acquire 53% stake in Hazelnut Factory

17 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

Bikaji Foods Retail Ltd signed a Share Subscription Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement with Hazelnut Factory Food Products.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Bikaji Foods Board to Consider Acquisition of Stake in Ariba Foods

Bikaji Foods Board to Consider Acquisition of Stake in Ariba Foods

13 Aug 2024|12:57 PM

In July this year, the company reported its Q1 earnings, showing a 40.2% increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹58.06 crore compared to ₹41.41 crore

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bikaji Foods International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 20.25%

Institutions: 20.25%

Non-Institutions: 4.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bikaji Foods International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.04

24.95

24.95

24.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,200.5

933.83

797.7

579.97

Net Worth

1,225.54

958.78

822.65

604.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,234.41

1,963.43

1,608.07

1,310.75

1,074.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,234.41

1,963.43

1,608.07

1,310.75

1,074.55

Other Operating Income

94.93

2.65

2.89

0

0

Other Income

27.33

22.77

10.49

11.46

8.35

View Annually Results

Bikaji Foods International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bikaji Foods International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Shiv Ratan Agarwal

Managing Director

Deepak Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Shweta Agarwal

Nominee

Sachin Bhartiya

Independent Director

Siraj Chaudhry

Independent Director

Richa Manoj Goyal

Independent Director

Pulkit Anilkumar Bachhawat

Independent Director

Nikhil Vora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Joshi

Independent Director

Sunil Sethi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bikaji Foods International Ltd

Summary

Bikaji Foods International Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name Shivdeep Industries Limited under the Companies Act, 1956, dated October 6, 1995 at Jaipur and received a Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on October 27, 1995, following its conversion from erstwhile Partnership Firm, Shivdeep Food Products to Shivdeep Industries Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Shivdeep Industries Limited to Bikaji Foods International Limited pursuant to the Shareholders Resolution dated September 8, 2011 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 5, 2011 was issued by the RoC.The Company is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and are the second fastest growing company in the Indian organised snacks market. Its product range includes six principal categories: bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, western snacks as well as other snacks which primarily include gift packs (assortment), frozen food, mathri range and cookies. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing, purchase and sale of snacks food.The Company was the largest manufacturer of Bikaneri bhujia with annual production of 29,380 tonnes, and was second largest manufacturer of handmade papad with an annual production capacity of 9,000 tonnes in Fiscal 2022. It is also the third largest player in the organised sweets market with annual capacity of 24
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bikaji Foods International Ltd share price today?

The Bikaji Foods International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹728.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bikaji Foods International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bikaji Foods International Ltd is ₹18234.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bikaji Foods International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bikaji Foods International Ltd is 62.88 and 14.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bikaji Foods International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bikaji Foods International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bikaji Foods International Ltd is ₹476.1 and ₹1007.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bikaji Foods International Ltd?

Bikaji Foods International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 33.09%, 1 Year at 35.83%, 6 Month at 3.01%, 3 Month at -18.69% and 1 Month at -6.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bikaji Foods International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bikaji Foods International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 20.26 %
Public - 4.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bikaji Foods International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

