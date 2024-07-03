Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹752.9
Prev. Close₹748.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,201.76
Day's High₹758.6
Day's Low₹725
52 Week's High₹1,007.95
52 Week's Low₹476.1
Book Value₹54.24
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,234.08
P/E62.88
EPS11.89
Divi. Yield0.13
Bikaji Foods Retail Ltd signed a Share Subscription Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement with Hazelnut Factory Food Products.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
In July this year, the company reported its Q1 earnings, showing a 40.2% increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹58.06 crore compared to ₹41.41 croreRead More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.04
24.95
24.95
24.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,200.5
933.83
797.7
579.97
Net Worth
1,225.54
958.78
822.65
604.28
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,234.41
1,963.43
1,608.07
1,310.75
1,074.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,234.41
1,963.43
1,608.07
1,310.75
1,074.55
Other Operating Income
94.93
2.65
2.89
0
0
Other Income
27.33
22.77
10.49
11.46
8.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Shiv Ratan Agarwal
Managing Director
Deepak Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Shweta Agarwal
Nominee
Sachin Bhartiya
Independent Director
Siraj Chaudhry
Independent Director
Richa Manoj Goyal
Independent Director
Pulkit Anilkumar Bachhawat
Independent Director
Nikhil Vora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Joshi
Independent Director
Sunil Sethi
Reports by Bikaji Foods International Ltd
Summary
Bikaji Foods International Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name Shivdeep Industries Limited under the Companies Act, 1956, dated October 6, 1995 at Jaipur and received a Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on October 27, 1995, following its conversion from erstwhile Partnership Firm, Shivdeep Food Products to Shivdeep Industries Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Shivdeep Industries Limited to Bikaji Foods International Limited pursuant to the Shareholders Resolution dated September 8, 2011 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 5, 2011 was issued by the RoC.The Company is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and are the second fastest growing company in the Indian organised snacks market. Its product range includes six principal categories: bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, western snacks as well as other snacks which primarily include gift packs (assortment), frozen food, mathri range and cookies. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing, purchase and sale of snacks food.The Company was the largest manufacturer of Bikaneri bhujia with annual production of 29,380 tonnes, and was second largest manufacturer of handmade papad with an annual production capacity of 9,000 tonnes in Fiscal 2022. It is also the third largest player in the organised sweets market with annual capacity of 24
Read More
The Bikaji Foods International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹728.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bikaji Foods International Ltd is ₹18234.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bikaji Foods International Ltd is 62.88 and 14.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bikaji Foods International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bikaji Foods International Ltd is ₹476.1 and ₹1007.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bikaji Foods International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 33.09%, 1 Year at 35.83%, 6 Month at 3.01%, 3 Month at -18.69% and 1 Month at -6.89%.
