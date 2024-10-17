iifl-logo-icon 1
Bikaji Foods International Ltd Futures Share Price

684.75
(-3.04%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Here's the list of Bikaji Foods's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Bikaji Foods's futures contract.

Bikaji Foods: Related NEWS

Bikaji Foods arm to acquire 53% stake in Hazelnut Factory

17 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

Bikaji Foods Retail Ltd signed a Share Subscription Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement with Hazelnut Factory Food Products.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Bikaji Foods Board to Consider Acquisition of Stake in Ariba Foods

13 Aug 2024|12:57 PM

In July this year, the company reported its Q1 earnings, showing a 40.2% increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹58.06 crore compared to ₹41.41 crore

