iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bikaji Foods Board to Consider Acquisition of Stake in Ariba Foods

13 Aug 2024 , 12:57 PM

Today, Bikaji Foods International Limited said its board will meet on August 23 to consider a proposal to acquire a stake in Ariba Foods Private Limited.

In a regulatory filing, Bikaji Foods announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Friday, August 23, 2024, to discuss and approve the acquisition of a stake in Ariba Foods Private Limited, a company involved in the manufacturing and sale of frozen food products.

Previously, in July 2023, Bikaji Foods acquired a 49% stake in Bhujialalji Pvt Ltd, an ethnic snacks company, along with 396 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs). The acquisition involved 9,608 equity shares and 396 CCDs, valued at ₹5,100 per security, totaling ₹5.10 crore. The face value of each equity share was ₹10.

In July this year, the company reported its Q1 earnings, showing a 40.2% increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹58.06 crore compared to ₹41.41 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Additionally, revenue from operations grew by 15.24%, reaching ₹555.12 crore in the June quarter.

 

Ujjain-based Ariba Foods manufactures and sells frozen food.

Bikaji Foods shares were trading 0.2% higher at ₹863.40 on the National Stock Exchange.

Related Tags

  • Acqusition
  • Bikaji Foods International
  • food and beverages
  • M&A
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.