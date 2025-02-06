iifl-logo-icon 1
Bikaji Foods Q3 Revenue Rises 14.5% YoY, Profit Drops 39.6%

6 Feb 2025 , 11:28 PM

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. reported a 14.5% increase in revenue for the December 2024 quarter, reaching ₹7,149 million, supported by 3% volume growth.

EBITDA dipped 26% at ₹555 million largely because of an increase in cost and pressure of an inflationary nature. PAT was down 39.6% at ₹278 million with basic EPS at ₹1.14. The growth in raw material costs saw EBITDA margin plunge to 7.8%, 425 basis points lower, while ethnic snacks grew by 10.5% YoY, and accounted for 62.1% of the total revenue.

Packaged sweets were up 11.2% YoY and constituted 18.1% of total revenue while the papad segment grew 9.6% with a 6% share. The Western snack revenue stood flat at 6.8% of total sales.

The nine months ended 31 December, 2024, have seen the company reporting a revenue growth at 17.1% YoY basis at ₹20,082 million with a sales volume rise of 10.9%. EBITDA for the nine-month period was ₹2,539 million with a margin of 12.6%, and PAT came at ₹1,544 million with a margin of 7.7%. Basic EPS for the nine months stood at ₹6.24.

Bikaji Foods is India’s third-largest ethnic snacks brand, still growing its footprint in the country’s organized snacks market despite difficulties in profitability.

