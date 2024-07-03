Bikaji Foods International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
703.97
555.13
520.83
623.9
608
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
703.97
555.13
520.83
623.9
608
Other Operating Income
17.2
17.03
93.62
0.25
0.69
Other Income
7.94
7.25
11.5
5.82
5.97
Total Income
729.11
579.41
625.95
629.97
614.66
Total Expenditure
614.44
480.59
453.23
549.19
520.97
PBIDT
114.68
98.82
172.72
80.78
93.69
Interest
3.02
2.83
2.63
2.87
2.92
PBDT
111.66
95.99
170.1
77.91
90.78
Depreciation
18.58
17.91
15.35
15.73
15.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
24.4
20.22
31.61
13.39
15.47
Deferred Tax
0.1
-0.2
6.85
2.8
-0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
68.58
58.06
116.28
45.99
59.78
Minority Interest After NP
-0.58
-0.49
0.04
-0.63
-1.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
69.16
58.56
116.24
46.62
61.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
69.16
58.56
116.24
46.62
61.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.76
2.34
4.64
1.87
2.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.04
25.04
25.04
25.01
25.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.29
17.8
33.16
12.94
15.4
PBDTM(%)
15.86
17.29
32.65
12.48
14.93
PATM(%)
9.74
10.45
22.32
7.37
9.83
Bikaji Foods Retail Ltd signed a Share Subscription Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement with Hazelnut Factory Food Products.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
In July this year, the company reported its Q1 earnings, showing a 40.2% increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹58.06 crore compared to ₹41.41 croreRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.