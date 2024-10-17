Bikaji Foods International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.04
24.95
24.95
24.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,200.5
933.83
797.7
579.97
Net Worth
1,225.54
958.78
822.65
604.28
Minority Interest
Debt
138.6
138.17
140.83
83.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
43.91
39.01
32.75
33.15
Total Liabilities
1,408.05
1,135.96
996.23
720.82
Fixed Assets
765.72
676.54
528.02
439.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
59.51
40.72
145.51
87.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.47
8.9
0
3.83
Networking Capital
404.9
314.11
233.46
104.14
Inventories
70.8
74.51
69.77
56.2
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
110.47
85.29
76.58
46.78
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
320.55
267.45
171.91
87.02
Sundry Creditors
-58.99
-58.88
-52.26
-46.5
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-37.93
-54.26
-32.54
-39.36
Cash
175.46
95.69
89.23
86.6
Total Assets
1,408.06
1,135.96
996.22
720.82
