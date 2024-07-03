iifl-logo-icon 1
Bikaji Foods International Ltd Annually Results

727.6
(1.03%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:39:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,234.41

1,963.43

1,608.07

1,310.75

1,074.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,234.41

1,963.43

1,608.07

1,310.75

1,074.55

Other Operating Income

94.93

2.65

2.89

0

0

Other Income

27.33

22.77

10.49

11.46

8.35

Total Income

2,356.66

1,988.85

1,621.45

1,322.21

1,082.9

Total Expenditure

1,938.02

1,752.88

1,471.42

1,165.98

979.95

PBIDT

418.64

235.97

150.03

156.23

102.95

Interest

10.63

10.6

6.69

3

5.11

PBDT

408.01

225.37

143.34

153.23

97.84

Depreciation

60.06

48.51

38.33

33.12

34.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

74.37

49.53

27.57

30.98

15.52

Deferred Tax

10.11

-8.51

1.41

-1.2

-8.25

Reported Profit After Tax

263.46

135.85

76.03

90.34

56.37

Minority Interest After NP

-2.24

-1.32

-1.92

0.13

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

265.7

137.17

77.95

90.21

56.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

265.7

137.17

77.95

90.21

56.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.63

5.5

31.24

33.49

26.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

100

75

0

0

0

Equity

25.04

24.95

24.95

24.31

24.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.73

12.01

9.32

11.91

9.58

PBDTM(%)

18.26

11.47

8.91

11.69

9.1

PATM(%)

11.79

6.91

4.72

6.89

5.24

Bikaji Foods arm to acquire 53% stake in Hazelnut Factory

17 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

Bikaji Foods Retail Ltd signed a Share Subscription Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement with Hazelnut Factory Food Products.

Read More
17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Read More
13 Aug 2024|12:57 PM

In July this year, the company reported its Q1 earnings, showing a 40.2% increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹58.06 crore compared to ₹41.41 crore

Read More

