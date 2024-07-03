Bikaji Foods International Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,234.41
1,963.43
1,608.07
1,310.75
1,074.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,234.41
1,963.43
1,608.07
1,310.75
1,074.55
Other Operating Income
94.93
2.65
2.89
0
0
Other Income
27.33
22.77
10.49
11.46
8.35
Total Income
2,356.66
1,988.85
1,621.45
1,322.21
1,082.9
Total Expenditure
1,938.02
1,752.88
1,471.42
1,165.98
979.95
PBIDT
418.64
235.97
150.03
156.23
102.95
Interest
10.63
10.6
6.69
3
5.11
PBDT
408.01
225.37
143.34
153.23
97.84
Depreciation
60.06
48.51
38.33
33.12
34.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
74.37
49.53
27.57
30.98
15.52
Deferred Tax
10.11
-8.51
1.41
-1.2
-8.25
Reported Profit After Tax
263.46
135.85
76.03
90.34
56.37
Minority Interest After NP
-2.24
-1.32
-1.92
0.13
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
265.7
137.17
77.95
90.21
56.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
265.7
137.17
77.95
90.21
56.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.63
5.5
31.24
33.49
26.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
75
0
0
0
Equity
25.04
24.95
24.95
24.31
24.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.73
12.01
9.32
11.91
9.58
PBDTM(%)
18.26
11.47
8.91
11.69
9.1
PATM(%)
11.79
6.91
4.72
6.89
5.24
Bikaji Foods Retail Ltd signed a Share Subscription Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement with Hazelnut Factory Food Products.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
In July this year, the company reported its Q1 earnings, showing a 40.2% increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹58.06 crore compared to ₹41.41 croreRead More
