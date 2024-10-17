|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Bikaji Foods International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 24, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|Bikaji Foods International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Acquisition of a Company Considered and approved the acquisition of 55% of total issued and paid-up equity share capital of Ariba Foods Private Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|Bikaji Foods International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on June 30 2024 Bikaji Foods International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Statutory Auditors Scheme of Arrangement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Bikaji Foods International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of Audited Financial Results and recommend Final Dividend if any. Board recommended final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 23, 2024 pursuant to the Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|28 Dec 2023
|Bikaji Foods International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending on December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024)
Bikaji Foods Retail Ltd signed a Share Subscription Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement with Hazelnut Factory Food Products.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
In July this year, the company reported its Q1 earnings, showing a 40.2% increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹58.06 crore compared to ₹41.41 croreRead More
