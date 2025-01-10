To

The Members of

Bikaji Foods International Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bikaji Foods International Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to Note 48 to the standalone financial statements in respect of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation (the "Scheme") between the Company and Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited ("Transferor Company"). The Scheme has been approved by the Jaipur Bench of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (‘NCLT) vide its order dated January 05, 2024, with an appointed date of April 01, 2022. Consequent to the merger, the accounting treatment to the Scheme has been given effect to from the appointed date instead of date required under Ind AS 103 - Business Combinations, which is the date of control establishment i.e. November 24, 2022. Accordingly, the figures for the comparative financial year have been restated to give effect to the aforesaid merger with effect from the April 01, 2022, as per the requirement of General circular no. 09/2019 dated August 21, 2019, of the Companies Act, 2013.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Revenue Recognition (Refer note 2.2 (B) to the standalone financial statements) Our key audit procedures around revenue recognition includes but were not limited to, the following: The Company recognizes revenues when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to receive in exchange for those goods. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of variable consideration (rebates and discounts). The terms of arrangements vary in respect to domestic and exports sales, including the timing of transfer of control, the nature of discount and rebates arrangements, delivery specifications and other contractual terms. 1. Evaluated the appropriateness of Companys accounting policy on revenue recognition in accordance with the requirements of Indian Accounting standard 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers" (‘Ind AS 115). 2. Evaluated the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to revenue recognition including general information and technology control environment, key IT application controls over the Companys IT systems which govern revenue recognition in the general ledger accounting system. Owing to the volume of sales transactions spread across various locations and geographies along with varied terms of contracts with customers, there is a risk of revenue being recognized before control is transferred. Based on above, revenue recognition has been considered as a key audit matter. 3. Ensured completeness and existence assertion by performing substantive testing on selected samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents like contracts, invoices, goods despatch notes, shipping documents and customer receipts wherever applicable and obtaining independence balance confirmation from the customers at the balance sheet date. 4. Ensured cut off assertion by reviewing the Companys revenue recognition policies, testing samples of revenue transactions near the end of the reporting period and verified shipping and billing documents to ensure that the revenue is recorded in corrected accounting period. 5. Assessed the underlying assumptions and estimates used for determination of variable consideration and tested rebates and discount provided to the customers on a sample basis, comparing the same with underlying approvals and terms of the contracts and schemes offered to customers. 6. Performed analytical procedures on revenue recognised during the year to identify and inquire on unusual variances, if any and getting the reasons for variances confirmed from the management of the Company. 7. Tested on a sample basis, manual journal entries relating to revenues identify and inquire on unusual items, if any. 8. Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements to ensure they are accurate, complete, and comply with the requirements of Ind AS 115 - ‘ Revenue from contracts with customer. 2 Fair Valuation of Investments (Refer note 2.2 (S) to the standalone financial statements) Our key audit Procedures around fair valuation of investments includes but were not limited to, the following: As at March 31, 2024, the Company has total investment of H 5,951.14 lakhs in the form of various financial instruments such as equity shares and optionally convertible debentures, which are measured at fair value through statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income, as per requirements of applicable Ind AS. 1. Evaluated the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of controls over fair valuation of investments, including controls relating to review of future cash flow forecasts and controls relating to review of assumptions of discount rates and the long-term growth rates. 2. Obtained report of external valuation specialist appointed by the Management for the valuation of investment. Evaluated the competence and objectivity of the valuation specialist engaged by the management. As per fair value measurement hierarchy under Ind AS 113, these investments are categorised as Level 3 and accordingly inputs used for valuation are unobservable. The fair value is determined basis managements estimate and assumptions which included use of discounted cash flow model to estimate the fair value and requires management to make significant estimates and assumptions related to future cash flow forecasts (including forecast of future revenue and operating margins), discount rates and the long-term growth rates applied to these future cash flow forecasts. 3. Together with our internal valuation experts, assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied in estimating the fair value of the Investments and the appropriateness of the valuation methodology applied, and also tested reasonableness of the assumptions around the key drivers of the cash flow forecasts, i.e., future growth rates, discount rates used. Changes in these estimates and assumptions could have a significant impact on the assessment of the fair value of these investments and the consequential impact on gain/loss recognised in statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income. 4. Assessed the reasonableness of the input data for future cash flows, the historical accuracy of the Company estimates by comparing the forecasts used in the prior year model with the actual performance in the current year and its ability to produce accurate long-term forecasts. Considering the material impact of the amounts involved, and the significant degree of management judgement and subjectivity involved in the estimates and assumptions used in determining the fair values, we have determined fair valuation of such investments as a key audit matter. 5. Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements in compliance with the applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management report, Chairmans statement, Directors report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting etc but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management report, Chairmans statement, Directors report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting etc is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Inconnectionwithourauditofthestandalonefinancialstatements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Management report, Chairmans statement, Directors report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting etc, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Matter

The restated standalone special purpose financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, were audited by one of the joint auditors, M Surana & Company, Chartered Accountants, whose report dated May 22, 2024 expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. However, the dividend amount of H 0.49 lakhs is unclaimed and yet to be paid on the date of this audit report.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (Refer Note 43(b) to the Standalone financial statements).

vi. In regard to the Microsoft Dynamic Software:

Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account pertaining to accounting transactions recorded during the year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording the audit trail (edit log) facility, except that the audit trail feature was enabled for certain relevant transactions at the database level only with effect from February 13, 2024 to log any direct data changes.

Further, the audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software at application level, however, the audit trail feature has been operated only from February 13, 2024 to March 31, 2024 for certain relevant transactions recorded in this accounting software at the database level. Also, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of the accounting software for the period for which the audit trail was enabled and operating.

In regard to the MARG software:

Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account pertaining to accounting transactions recorded during the year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Further, the audit trail feature was enabled at the application level and at the database level to log any direct data changes. However, we are unable to verify whether the audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software during the year ended March 31, 2024, and also, were unable to comment as to whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

In regard to the HRMS software:

Based on our examination, the Company has used an software for maintaining its books of accounts pertaining to payroll processing during the year ended March 31, 2024, which is operated by a third-party software service provider. The software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, which has been enabled during the year for all relevant transactions at the application level and at database level to log any direct data changes.

However, in the absence of independent service auditors report, we are unable to comment whether the software operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software during the year ended March 31, 2024. Further, we are unable to comment as to whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For M Surana & Company For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.:015312C ICAI Firm Registration No.: 105047W Manish Surana Manish P Bathija Partner Partner Membership No.: 077597 Membership No.: 216706 UDIN: 24077597BKBUIH7195 UDIN: 24216706BKGECD7661 Place: Gurugram Place: Gurugram Date: May 23, 2024 Date: May 23, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

On even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Bikji Foods International Limited

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For M Surana & Company For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.:015312C ICAI Firm Registration No.: 105047W Manish Surana Manish P Bathija Partner Partner Membership No.: 077597 Membership No.: 216706 UDIN: 24077597BKBUIH7195 UDIN: 24216706BKGECD7661 Place: Gurugram Place: Gurugram Date: May 23, 2024 Date: May 23, 2024

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Bikaji Foods International Limited for the year ended march 31, 2024

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment, investment property and right of use assets were physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of Property, plant and equipment, investment property and right of use assets have been physically verified by Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds (conveyance deed and sale deed) of immovable properties i.e. freehold land and buildings (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in Note no. 3 to the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company except the following title deeds are held in the erstwhile name of the Company i.e. Shivdeep Industries Limited:

Whether Sr. No Number of Properties Gross carrying value of Property, Plant and Equipment (Amount in J Lakhs) Held in Name of promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held (since date) Reason for not being held in name of Company (also indicate if in dispute) 1. Six (6) 38.72 Shivdeep No December 12, 2010 The name of the Company 2. 79.50 Industries March 31, 2005 was changed on October 3. 18.58 Limited March 31, 2005 05, 2011. However, 4. 71.66 February 02, 2008 the continuing lease 5. 53.51 June 03, 2008 agreements were not 6. 61.98 June 03, 2008 amended. There is no dispute with lessor or any other third party owing to such lease agreements.

In respect of immovable properties where the Company is a lessee, as disclosed in Note no. 39 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the lease agreements were executed in the erstwhile name of the Company i.e., Shivdeep Industries Limited. Details of the same are mentioned below:

Sr. No Number of Properties Gross carrying value of Right of Use Assets (In J Lakhs) Held in Name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held (since date) Reason for not being held in name of Company (also indicate if in dispute) 1. Two (2) 24.66 Shivdeep No March 31, 2005 The name of the Company 2. 27.55 Industries April 01, 2006 was changed on October Limited 05, 2011. However, the continuing lease agreements were not amended. There is no dispute with lessor or any other third party owing to such lease agreements.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory (excluding stocks with third parties and stock-in-transit) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them and in respect of goods in transit, the goods have been delivered subsequent to the year end. No discrepancies were noticed/ discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory in respect of such confirmations. In our opinion, the frequency, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in aggregate from Banks on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, quarterly returns / statements filed with such Banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were not subject to audit.

iii. The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, and provided securities to other entities.

The details of such loans, advances in the nature of loans, guarantee or securities are as follows:

(Amount in H Lakhs)

Guarantees Securities Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - 548.06 - - Others - - 3,404.48 - Balance Outstanding (interest accrued) as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 2,001.20 - 1,395.56 - - Others - - 6,926.46 -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments made, guarantees provided and securities given are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the repayment of the principal and payment of interest.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loans and/ or advances in the nature of loans, granted to Other Parties.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loans or advances in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not any granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, including to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any material amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no material amounts outstanding as on March 31, 2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

(vi) The provisions of sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products/ services of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities during the year, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows: (Amount in H Lakhs)

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount Paid (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, CST and VAT 43.76 - 2007-08 and 2009-09 High Court, Jodhpur 1956 and Rajasthan Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4.46 - FY 2015-16 CIT (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanationsgiventousandtherecordsoftheCompany examined by us, the Company has not significantly defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Further, the Company do not have any associate or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 47 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

For M Surana & Company For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.:015312C ICAI Firm Registration No.: 105047W Manish Surana Manish P Bathija Partner Partner Membership No.: 077597 Membership No.: 216706 UDIN: 24077597BKBUIH7195 UDIN: 24216706BKGECD7661 Place: Gurugram Place: Gurugram Date: May 23, 2024 Date: May 23, 2024

Annexure C to the Independent Auditors Report

of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Bikaji Foods International Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Bikaji Foods International Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.