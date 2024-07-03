iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd Share Price

272
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:28 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open280.05
  • Day's High288.8
  • 52 Wk High388.4
  • Prev. Close286.3
  • Day's Low272
  • 52 Wk Low 222
  • Turnover (lac)52.08
  • P/E37.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.05
  • EPS7.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)545.41
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

280.05

Prev. Close

286.3

Turnover(Lac.)

52.08

Day's High

288.8

Day's Low

272

52 Week's High

388.4

52 Week's Low

222

Book Value

35.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

545.41

P/E

37.42

EPS

7.69

Divi. Yield

0

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 03 Dec, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:53 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.17%

Non-Promoter- 29.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.05

10.03

9.17

6.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.7

44.47

29.71

15.47

Net Worth

62.75

54.5

38.88

21.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

50.05

40.08

39.76

35.34

yoy growth (%)

24.86

0.81

12.48

20.05

Raw materials

9.03

-0.13

-5.15

-22.19

As % of sales

18.04

0.34

12.97

62.79

Employee costs

-0.71

-0.52

-0.57

-0.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5.48

4.12

2.87

2.81

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.26

-0.22

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.25

0.97

-0.32

-0.72

Working capital

15.68

5.33

4.9

8.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.86

0.81

12.48

20.05

Op profit growth

25.5

38.6

15.82

26.6

EBIT growth

25.95

40.82

17.19

16.12

Net profit growth

2.73

101.12

21.37

44.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

50.06

40.11

39.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.06

40.11

39.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.04

0.01

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jagdish Ajudia

Whole-time Director

Maltiben Ajudia

Executive Director

Priyanka Ajudia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ritaben Nileshbhai Kikani

Company Secretary

Dimpy Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd

Summary

Indo Us Bio-Tech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Pollucid Bio-Tech Private Limited at Junagadh on February 4, 2004. Subsequently, the name was change to Pellucid Bio-Tech Private Limited on January 5, 2005. Later on, the name of the Company was changed to Indo Us Bio-Tech Private Limited on March 9, 2007. Consequently, upon conversion into Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Indo Us Bio-Tech Limited on January 11, 2018. The Company is an ISO 9001-2008 company, involved in crop research & development throw breeding, production of seeds, processing, packing and marketing of high performing hybrid and open pollinated varieties of agricultural crops. The Company has its seed processing plants located in Gujarat, where the seeds are processed, stored and packed with the help of modern machineries. In addition to own processing plant, the Company is also hiring custom seed processing and storage facilities in various states to enable proper supply of seeds in time. Currently Indo US Bio-Tech LTD is one of the fastest growing seed company in India with a large network of over 2500+ distributors and dealers spread across the country.The Company started its journey way back in 2004, having its own laboratory for seed testing at Junagadh. In laboratory, the company used to test the proportion of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) available in the seeds. ELISA tests are primarily used for the detection of p
Company FAQs

What is the Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd share price today?

The Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd is ₹545.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd is 37.42 and 8.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd is ₹222 and ₹388.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd?

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -2.15%, 3 Month at -1.12% and 1 Month at -8.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.83 %

