SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹280.05
Prev. Close₹286.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹52.08
Day's High₹288.8
Day's Low₹272
52 Week's High₹388.4
52 Week's Low₹222
Book Value₹35.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)545.41
P/E37.42
EPS7.69
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.05
10.03
9.17
6.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.7
44.47
29.71
15.47
Net Worth
62.75
54.5
38.88
21.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
50.05
40.08
39.76
35.34
yoy growth (%)
24.86
0.81
12.48
20.05
Raw materials
9.03
-0.13
-5.15
-22.19
As % of sales
18.04
0.34
12.97
62.79
Employee costs
-0.71
-0.52
-0.57
-0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5.48
4.12
2.87
2.81
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.26
-0.22
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.25
0.97
-0.32
-0.72
Working capital
15.68
5.33
4.9
8.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.86
0.81
12.48
20.05
Op profit growth
25.5
38.6
15.82
26.6
EBIT growth
25.95
40.82
17.19
16.12
Net profit growth
2.73
101.12
21.37
44.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
50.06
40.11
39.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.06
40.11
39.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.04
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jagdish Ajudia
Whole-time Director
Maltiben Ajudia
Executive Director
Priyanka Ajudia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ritaben Nileshbhai Kikani
Company Secretary
Dimpy Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd
Summary
Indo Us Bio-Tech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Pollucid Bio-Tech Private Limited at Junagadh on February 4, 2004. Subsequently, the name was change to Pellucid Bio-Tech Private Limited on January 5, 2005. Later on, the name of the Company was changed to Indo Us Bio-Tech Private Limited on March 9, 2007. Consequently, upon conversion into Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Indo Us Bio-Tech Limited on January 11, 2018. The Company is an ISO 9001-2008 company, involved in crop research & development throw breeding, production of seeds, processing, packing and marketing of high performing hybrid and open pollinated varieties of agricultural crops. The Company has its seed processing plants located in Gujarat, where the seeds are processed, stored and packed with the help of modern machineries. In addition to own processing plant, the Company is also hiring custom seed processing and storage facilities in various states to enable proper supply of seeds in time. Currently Indo US Bio-Tech LTD is one of the fastest growing seed company in India with a large network of over 2500+ distributors and dealers spread across the country.The Company started its journey way back in 2004, having its own laboratory for seed testing at Junagadh. In laboratory, the company used to test the proportion of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) available in the seeds. ELISA tests are primarily used for the detection of p
Read More
The Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd is ₹545.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd is 37.42 and 8.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd is ₹222 and ₹388.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -2.15%, 3 Month at -1.12% and 1 Month at -8.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.