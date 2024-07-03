Summary

Indo Us Bio-Tech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Pollucid Bio-Tech Private Limited at Junagadh on February 4, 2004. Subsequently, the name was change to Pellucid Bio-Tech Private Limited on January 5, 2005. Later on, the name of the Company was changed to Indo Us Bio-Tech Private Limited on March 9, 2007. Consequently, upon conversion into Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Indo Us Bio-Tech Limited on January 11, 2018. The Company is an ISO 9001-2008 company, involved in crop research & development throw breeding, production of seeds, processing, packing and marketing of high performing hybrid and open pollinated varieties of agricultural crops. The Company has its seed processing plants located in Gujarat, where the seeds are processed, stored and packed with the help of modern machineries. In addition to own processing plant, the Company is also hiring custom seed processing and storage facilities in various states to enable proper supply of seeds in time. Currently Indo US Bio-Tech LTD is one of the fastest growing seed company in India with a large network of over 2500+ distributors and dealers spread across the country.The Company started its journey way back in 2004, having its own laboratory for seed testing at Junagadh. In laboratory, the company used to test the proportion of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) available in the seeds. ELISA tests are primarily used for the detection of p

