Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The Company has fixed the Record Date of Tuesday 26th November 2024 for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25 if declared by the Board. The Board Meeting to be held on 16/11/2024 has been revised to 21/11/2024. The Company has fixed the Record Date of Wednesday, 27th November, 2024 for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25, if declared by the Board. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 21st November, 2024 has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.25 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25. The Company has fixed Tuesday, 3rd December, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25 and the payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on or before 19th December, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:20 AM to 11:40 AM.

Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.

Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 8th August 2024 approved unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with limited review reports obtained from the Auditor of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 11:40 A.M.

We are submitting the Revised Financial Results; The statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the period of March 31, 2024.

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 02/05/2024, in which Board has approved and adopted the standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the following were enclosed: 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on Standalone Audited Financial Results.

Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review reports for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023.

