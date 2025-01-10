Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.05
10.03
9.17
6.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.7
44.47
29.71
15.47
Net Worth
62.75
54.5
38.88
21.54
Minority Interest
Debt
14.33
11.6
12.5
11.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.05
0.11
0.06
Total Liabilities
77.08
66.15
51.49
33.08
Fixed Assets
10.47
8.73
7.86
4.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.66
0.63
0.52
0.32
Networking Capital
64.86
56.59
43.05
28.29
Inventories
51.74
26.91
23.36
11.88
Inventory Days
170.34
108.16
Sundry Debtors
19.05
24.74
20.54
24.69
Debtor Days
149.78
224.8
Other Current Assets
1.45
8.31
3.34
2.39
Sundry Creditors
-4.39
-1.4
-2.16
-8.86
Creditor Days
15.75
80.67
Other Current Liabilities
-2.99
-1.97
-2.03
-1.81
Cash
1.1
0.19
0.05
0.13
Total Assets
77.09
66.14
51.49
33.07
