Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

269.85
(-0.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

50.05

40.08

39.76

35.34

yoy growth (%)

24.86

0.81

12.48

20.05

Raw materials

9.03

-0.13

-5.15

-22.19

As % of sales

18.04

0.34

12.97

62.79

Employee costs

-0.71

-0.52

-0.57

-0.58

As % of sales

1.41

1.29

1.43

1.66

Other costs

-51.45

-33.91

-30.05

-9.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

102.8

84.6

75.58

25.82

Operating profit

6.92

5.51

3.97

3.43

OPM

13.82

13.75

10

9.71

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.26

-0.22

-0.25

Interest expense

-1.17

-1.16

-0.88

-0.39

Other income

0.18

0.04

0

0.02

Profit before tax

5.48

4.12

2.87

2.81

Taxes

-0.25

0.97

-0.32

-0.72

Tax rate

-4.59

23.53

-11.44

-25.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.23

5.09

2.54

2.08

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

0

Net profit

5.23

5.09

2.53

2.08

yoy growth (%)

2.73

101.12

21.37

44.1

NPM

10.46

12.71

6.37

5.9

