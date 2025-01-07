Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
50.05
40.08
39.76
35.34
yoy growth (%)
24.86
0.81
12.48
20.05
Raw materials
9.03
-0.13
-5.15
-22.19
As % of sales
18.04
0.34
12.97
62.79
Employee costs
-0.71
-0.52
-0.57
-0.58
As % of sales
1.41
1.29
1.43
1.66
Other costs
-51.45
-33.91
-30.05
-9.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
102.8
84.6
75.58
25.82
Operating profit
6.92
5.51
3.97
3.43
OPM
13.82
13.75
10
9.71
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.26
-0.22
-0.25
Interest expense
-1.17
-1.16
-0.88
-0.39
Other income
0.18
0.04
0
0.02
Profit before tax
5.48
4.12
2.87
2.81
Taxes
-0.25
0.97
-0.32
-0.72
Tax rate
-4.59
23.53
-11.44
-25.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.23
5.09
2.54
2.08
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
0
Net profit
5.23
5.09
2.53
2.08
yoy growth (%)
2.73
101.12
21.37
44.1
NPM
10.46
12.71
6.37
5.9
