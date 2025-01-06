iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

272
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:28 PM

Indo US Bio-Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5.48

4.12

2.87

2.81

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.26

-0.22

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.25

0.97

-0.32

-0.72

Working capital

15.68

5.33

4.9

8.03

Other operating items

Operating

20.47

10.16

7.21

9.86

Capital expenditure

3.21

-0.49

0.24

0.06

Free cash flow

23.68

9.67

7.45

9.92

Equity raised

43.19

20.74

18.1

9.91

Investing

0

0.01

0

0

Financing

18.96

19.9

14.75

12.71

Dividends paid

0.15

0

0

0

Net in cash

85.99

50.32

40.31

32.54

