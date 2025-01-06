Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5.48
4.12
2.87
2.81
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.26
-0.22
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.25
0.97
-0.32
-0.72
Working capital
15.68
5.33
4.9
8.03
Other operating items
Operating
20.47
10.16
7.21
9.86
Capital expenditure
3.21
-0.49
0.24
0.06
Free cash flow
23.68
9.67
7.45
9.92
Equity raised
43.19
20.74
18.1
9.91
Investing
0
0.01
0
0
Financing
18.96
19.9
14.75
12.71
Dividends paid
0.15
0
0
0
Net in cash
85.99
50.32
40.31
32.54
