Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd Key Ratios

238.5
(-1.83%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.8

0.87

Op profit growth

27.02

35.15

EBIT growth

27.32

36.95

Net profit growth

3.33

93.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.51

13.27

9.9

EBIT margin

12.95

12.7

9.35

Net profit margin

10.11

12.21

6.37

RoCE

15.36

17.55

RoNW

4.22

6.48

RoA

2.99

4.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.52

8.07

4.18

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

5.02

7.62

3.8

Book value per share

42.01

35.16

27.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.11

1.68

5.11

P/CEPS

6.72

1.77

5.62

P/B

0.8

0.38

0.78

EV/EBIDTA

10.74

5.8

10.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

2.96

0

0

Tax payout

-4.67

24.7

-11.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

165

207.88

Inventory days

128.47

95.68

Creditor days

-49.06

-89.61

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.51

-4.36

-4.39

Net debt / equity

0.33

0.53

0.5

Net debt / op. profit

1.89

2.14

2.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

18.04

-0.34

-11.18

Employee costs

-1.42

-1.28

-1.43

Other costs

-103.1

-85.09

-77.46

