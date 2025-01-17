Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.8
0.87
Op profit growth
27.02
35.15
EBIT growth
27.32
36.95
Net profit growth
3.33
93.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.51
13.27
9.9
EBIT margin
12.95
12.7
9.35
Net profit margin
10.11
12.21
6.37
RoCE
15.36
17.55
RoNW
4.22
6.48
RoA
2.99
4.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.52
8.07
4.18
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
5.02
7.62
3.8
Book value per share
42.01
35.16
27.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.11
1.68
5.11
P/CEPS
6.72
1.77
5.62
P/B
0.8
0.38
0.78
EV/EBIDTA
10.74
5.8
10.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
2.96
0
0
Tax payout
-4.67
24.7
-11.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
165
207.88
Inventory days
128.47
95.68
Creditor days
-49.06
-89.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.51
-4.36
-4.39
Net debt / equity
0.33
0.53
0.5
Net debt / op. profit
1.89
2.14
2.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
18.04
-0.34
-11.18
Employee costs
-1.42
-1.28
-1.43
Other costs
-103.1
-85.09
-77.46
