To,

The Members of Indo US Bio-Tech Limited Ahmeda bad

Opinion

L. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Indo US Bio-Tech Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss and standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

!. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

!. We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

k Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Audit Procedures Agricultural Activities The company is engaged in the production and processing of commercial and vegetable seeds at various pieces of lands taken on lease from various growers/farmers spread over throughout India. The company enters into seed production agreements with these farmers / growers. The company is compensating the farmers/growers for various cultivation expenses based upon the rate agreement entered in to. Thus, the company is engaged in the growing of various kinds of seeds based on the programs chalked out by the management depending on the area, climatic conditions, soil conditions, water resources, education of farmers, processing facilities etc. We have performed the following principal audit procedures in relation to Agricultural Activities: - - Evaluation and understanding of Seed production agreements. - Verification and evaluation of the documents for existence of formers/growers of the seeds on sample basis. - Verification and evaluation of documents for the existence of leasehold land on sample basis. - Evaluation of the control / supervision over the crop. - Evaluating the appropriateness of the adequate disclosures in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Emphasis of Matters

5. (a) in respect of cash sales effected by the company to retail customers/ farmers, the requisite details of customers / farmers could not be made available for our verification. Refer Note No 30 of the Financial Statements.

(b) Accounts of Trade Receivable, Trade Payable, Unsecured Loans, Employees, Loans and Advances (including advances given to growers and deposits given to various parties and Govt Departments) are subject to confirmations and reconciliations. Refer note no 28 of the Financial Statements

Our opinion in above matters is not modified.

Information other than the standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

7. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the standalone Financial Statements

9. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit except what is stated in the Emphasis of Matters paragraph above.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according

to the explanations given to us:

i. the company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note No. 31 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have long-term contracts or derivative contracts which require provision.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) the Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; v.

(b) the Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and.

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

iv. No interim dividend is declared and paid by the Company during the year.

v. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been made operational w.e.f. 31st May 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For Gautam N Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 103117W

SD/- Gautam Nandawat Partner Membership No 032742 UDIN No: 24032742BKCRRG7447 Place: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dated: 2nd May, 2024

ANNEXURE "A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Indo US Biotech Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

1. (a) The Company has to update its record showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which

Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the company except the following which is shown as land development in the books of account.

Land situated at Plot No 248, Shahjanand Estate, behind Lalji Mulji Transport, Sarkhej Cross Road, Sarkhej Dist Ahmedabad. It was explained that the value of the land shown in the books represents the land levelling and development expenses incurred by the company, which in our opinion, should have been written off.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the company has not revalued any Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There is no discrepancy of 10% or more noticed during verification between the physical stocks and book records. The discrepancies were not material, which have been properly dealt with in the books of account. The year-end inventory has been physically verified by the management and the same is incorporated as per inventory records and books of account maintained by the company.

i.During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

3. As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans including advances in the nature of loan, made any investments or provided any guarantee or security to any party.

4. The company has not granted loans, provided any security or guarantee, make investments to any party covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act;

Agriiaeds

5. The Company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

6. No maintenance cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act for the products of the company.

7. (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of major demands of Income tax that has not been paid as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:-

Sr N o Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates (AY) Total disputed Dues (Rs. In Lakhs) 1. Income tax Act, 1961 IT Demand CIT (Appeal) 2013-14 14.63 2 Income tax Act, 1961 IT Demand CIT (Appeal) 2014-15 11.22 3 Income tax Act, 1961 IT Demand CIT (Appeal) 2017-18 10.92 4 Income tax Act, 1961 IT Demand CIT (Appeal) 2018-19 28.34 5 Income tax Act, 1961 IT Demand CIT (Appeal) 2018-19 21.12 5 Income tax Act, 1961 IT Demand AO 2020-21 7.02

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no transaction recorded in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:-

(a) the Company has not defaulted in payment of dues to financial institutions or banks or debenture holders.

i. the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

ii. term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

iii. no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes.

iv. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures; hence clause (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies; hence clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. According to the information and explanations received by us, no money has been raised by way of preferential allotment of shares during the year.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

i. None of report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

ii. We have not considered whistle-blower complaints, since there is no compliant received during the year by the Company.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company as such provisions of clause (xii) are not applicable to the company.

13. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion, the internal audit system needs to be strengthened to make it commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) In framing our Independent Audit Reports, we have considered Internal Auditors Report for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with an associate company and a person connected with the directors.

16. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and in our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

i.According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India, hence paragraph 3(xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

i.There is no ongoing project in hand at the year end, accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Gautam N Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 103117W

SD/- Gautam Nandawat M No: 32742 UDIN No: 24032742BKCRRG7447 Place: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dated: 2nd May, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Indo Us Bio-Tech Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

7. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

9. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, subject to our comments in CARO reporting above for updation of Property, Plant & Equipments records and strengthening internal audit system an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Gautam N Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 103117W