To,

The Members,

Indo Us Bio-Tech Limited,

The Board of directors of your Company is pleased in presenting the Twentieth (20th) Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) for the period ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

Particulars Current Year Ended on 31/03/2024 Previous Year Ended on 31/03/2023 Income from operations 72,83,62,968.00 61,74,47,518.00 Other Income 31,95,267.00 2,08,142.00 Depreciation & amortization 80,04,623.00 82,59,380.00 Expenses other than Depreciation 63,55,09,943.00 53,55,28,110.00 Preliminary Exp. Written off - Net Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 8,80,43,669.00 7,38,68,170.00 Current Tax 36,94,052.00 33,93,348.00 Deferred Tax (7,41,394.00) (16,87,658.00) Income tax prior year 25,77,196.00 (2,41,100) Profit/(Loss) After Tax 8,25,13,815.00 7,24,03,580.00 Proposed Dividend - - Provision for dividend distribution Tax 0.00 0.00 Balance Carried to Balance Sheet 8,25,13,815.00 7,24,03,580.00

DIVIDEND:

In order to conserve resources, Board of Directors of our Company do not recommend any dividend for the year 2023-2024.

PRESENT OPERATIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECTS:

During the year under review, the Company has generated total revenue of Rs.

73.15.58.235.00 as against Rs. 61,76,55,660.00 during the previous financial year. The net profit after tax for the year under review has been Rs. 8,25,13,815.00 as against Rs.

7.24.03.580.00 during the previous financial year. Your directors are continuously looking for the new avenues for future growth of the Company and expect more growth in future period.

A detailed analysis of the financial results is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this report.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

L CONFIRMATION OF DIRECTOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, Ms. Priyanka J. Ajudia (DIN: 07941023), Executive Director of the Company, shall retire by rotation at this Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment. The Members are requested to consider her re-appointment.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All Independent Directors of the Company have given declarations to the Company under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations,2015.

PUBLIC DEPOSIT:

During the year under review your Company has not accepted deposit form public as envisaged by Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no Change in the nature of the business of the Company done during the year.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS/ OUTGO:

The requisite information with regard to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, in terms of the Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not applicable because your company is Agro-based Industry and hence, not given. Moreover, during the year, the Company has not Foreign Exchange gain.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

There are no employees drawing the remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules,

2014.

SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS:

During the year no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

INSURANCE:

All the assets of the company are adequately insured and the Company has developed proper system for taking insurance on all its insurable assets in order to mitigate the risk.

STATUTORY AUDITOR REPORT:

The Statutory Auditor Report does not contain any adverse remark(s) and hence no comments required. The notes of accounts referred to in Statutory Auditor Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not require any further comments.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Act and the Companies [Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel] Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s.

Amrish Gandhi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary to undertake Secretarial Audit

for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Secretarial Audit Report is attached to this report as Form MR-3. The Board has duly reviewed the Secretarial Auditors Report and the observations and comments, appearing in the report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further explanation / clarification by the Board of Directors as provided under section 134 of the Act.

INTERNAL CONTORL SYSTEM:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under the company has appointed M/s. Raj shah & Co. (FRN - 141020W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for proper system of Internal Control and it has also appointed internal auditor to look after the matters of internal control.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

As per the provisions of Section 135, Corporate Social Responsibility activity (CSR Activity) is applicable to the company.

The Company believes in a sustainable approach to development, which focuses on people, Planet and profit. Its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy is aligned with the core values of empowering people, educating them, and improving the quality of their lives. Its CSR initiatives, which are based on principles of partnership and community ownership, enables the organization to build social capital in the communities where- it works. During the year ended, the Company spend Rs. 1189929 towards CSR Activities.

The amount has been paid Specified in Annexure B.

ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY:

The Company accords the highest priority to Environment, Health and Safety. The management is constantly reviewing the safety standards of the employees and the management believes in the concept of sustainable development.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Audit Committee

The Stakeholders relationship Committee The nomination & remuneration committee The CSR Committee

A detailed note on the Board and its committees is provided under the Corporate Governance Report section in this Annual Report.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Industrial Relations during the year under review, continued to be cordial.

ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND FINANCIAL REPORTING:

The Company incorporates the accounting standards as and when issued by the Institute of chartered Accountants of India. The Company Complied with the Stock Exchange and legal requirement concerning the Financial Statements at the time of preparing them for the Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In terms of Regulation 34(3) and 53(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Corporate Governance Report, the Management Discussion & Analysis Statement, and the Auditors Certificate regarding Compliance of Conditions of Corporate Governance are part of this Annual Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board of Directors duly met at regular intervals during the mentioned financial year and in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. The details regarding the meetings of board of directors and the attendance of the directors in the same is mentioned in Corporate Governance Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee duly met at regular intervals during the mentioned financial year and in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. The details regarding the meetings of Audit Committee and the attendance of the directors in the same is mentioned in Corporate Governance Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee duly met at regular intervals during the mentioned financial year and in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. The details regarding the meetings of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the attendance of the directors in the same is mentioned in Corporate Governance Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee duly met at regular intervals during the mentioned financial year and in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. The details regarding the meetings of Stakeholders Relationship Committee and the attendance of the directors in the same is mentioned in Corporate Governance Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Corporate social responsibility refers to the initiative and contribution of an enterprise towards the economic, environmental and social welfare of the general community. In this article, we look at some of the major aspects of CSR committees and its Meetings. The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee duly met at regular intervals during the mentioned financial year and in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. The details regarding the meetings of The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and the attendance of the directors in the same is mentioned in Corporate Governance Report.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Act, 2013):

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of "Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention & Redressal) Act, 2013.". Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provision of section 134(5) the Board confirms and submits the Directors Responsibility Statement: -

a) in preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Directors had selected such Accounting Policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for that period;

c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis; and

e) The directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provision of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

During the period under report, the Company has not provided loans, guarantees and Investments to any person or Body Corporate under section 186 of the Companies Act,

2013.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR), 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually, as well as, the evaluation of the working of its Audit committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking feedback from all the Directors on the basis of the parameters/criteria, such as, degree of fulfillment of key responsibility by the Board, Board Structures and Composition, establishment and delineation of responsibilities to the Committees, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, Board culture and dynamics and, Quality of relationship between the Board and the Management. The performance of the committees viz. Audit Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee was evaluated by the Board after seeking feedback from Committee members on the basis of parameters/criteria such as degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, adequacy of committee composition, effectiveness of meetings, committee dynamics and, quality of relationship of the committee with the Board and the Management.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, senior management personnel and their remuneration. Remuneration Policy of the Company acts as a guideline for determining, inter alia, qualification, positive attributes and independence of a director, matters relating to the remuneration, appointment, removal and evaluation of the performance of the Director, Key Managerial Personnel and senior managerial personnel. Nomination and Remuneration Policy is uploaded on website of the Company and the link for the same is https://indousagriseeds.com/

FRAUD:

No cases of fraud have been reported by the company during the period under review.

RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM:

The Company has developed and implemented a risk management system which identifies major risks which may threaten the existence of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no material related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive nature. The transactions entered pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are placed before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis. Form AOC-2 is annexed as Annexure A to this report, pursuant to Section 188 of the Act. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website https://indousagriseeds.com/ .

MATERIAL EVENT:

MIGRATION TO MAIN BOARD AT BSE & NSE PLATFORM:

Company has received in-principle approvals for migration from SME Platform of BSE to Main Board of both BSE & NSE on August 13, 2024 & August 30, 2024 respectively.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation to the financial institutions, Companys bankers and customers, vendors and investors for their continued support during the year.

Your directors are also pleased to record their appreciation for the dedication and contribution made by employees at all levels who through their competence and hard work have enabled your Company achieve good performance year after year and look forward to their support in future as well.

Sd/- Sd/- JAGDISH D AJUDIA MALTIBEN AJUDIA Chairman and Managing Director Whole Time Director (DIN:01745951) (DIN:02403878)

Date: 06.09.2024