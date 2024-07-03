Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd Summary

Indo Us Bio-Tech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Pollucid Bio-Tech Private Limited at Junagadh on February 4, 2004. Subsequently, the name was change to Pellucid Bio-Tech Private Limited on January 5, 2005. Later on, the name of the Company was changed to Indo Us Bio-Tech Private Limited on March 9, 2007. Consequently, upon conversion into Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Indo Us Bio-Tech Limited on January 11, 2018. The Company is an ISO 9001-2008 company, involved in crop research & development throw breeding, production of seeds, processing, packing and marketing of high performing hybrid and open pollinated varieties of agricultural crops. The Company has its seed processing plants located in Gujarat, where the seeds are processed, stored and packed with the help of modern machineries. In addition to own processing plant, the Company is also hiring custom seed processing and storage facilities in various states to enable proper supply of seeds in time. Currently Indo US Bio-Tech LTD is one of the fastest growing seed company in India with a large network of over 2500+ distributors and dealers spread across the country.The Company started its journey way back in 2004, having its own laboratory for seed testing at Junagadh. In laboratory, the company used to test the proportion of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) available in the seeds. ELISA tests are primarily used for the detection of proteins in the seeds which helps to fight against the diseases. In the initial stages, the company was mere engaged in the trading of all kind of seeds and mainly agriculture seeds, vegetable seeds, oil seeds etc.Company has its own Storage Godown of 18000 Sq. ft. which storage capacity is 1500 Tones. Cold storages are key requirements inthe post-harvest storage and distribution function of perishable commodities and food products. It facilitates the delivery of perishable agricultural products from production centers to consumption centers.As a part of backward integration, the company started In-House Research and Development unit at Modasa, District, Sabarkantha (Gujarat) for research activities to produce better and different varieties of seeds. On September 23, 2011, the company had got the recognition up to March 31, 2014, for In-House R&D from Government of India, Ministry of Science and Technology, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research Technology Bhavan, New Delhi (DSIR).In the initial stage at R&D unit, the company was engaged in producing different varieties of oil seeds and pulses seeds, later on the company also added vegetable, spices and cereals seeds to its basket.At present the company is having collection of around 4460 varieties of germplasm in various crops. The products are being marketed under various brands names like INDO-US 955, INDO-US 936, INDO-US 927 etc.In January 2018, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 14,30,000 Equity Shares and raised capital aggregating Rs 7.29 Crores. .