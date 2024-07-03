iifl-logo-icon 1
L T Foods Ltd Share Price

410.4
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:54 PM

  • Open430.6
  • Day's High430.6
  • 52 Wk High451.6
  • Prev. Close431.15
  • Day's Low406.45
  • 52 Wk Low 160
  • Turnover (lac)1,869.41
  • P/E77.51
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value51.98
  • EPS5.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,251.26
  • Div. Yield0.12
No Records Found

L T Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

430.6

Prev. Close

431.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1,869.41

Day's High

430.6

Day's Low

406.45

52 Week's High

451.6

52 Week's Low

160

Book Value

51.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,251.26

P/E

77.51

EPS

5.56

Divi. Yield

0.12

L T Foods Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 06 Nov, 2024

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

L T Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

LT Foods Q2 Profit Declines to ₹150.6 Crore

LT Foods Q2 Profit Declines to ₹150.6 Crore

25 Oct 2024|11:21 AM

The stock has gained a total of 121.24% in the las one year, and 72% since the beginning of the year.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

L T Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.80%

Institutions: 13.80%

Non-Institutions: 35.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

L T Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.73

34.73

31.98

31.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,658.56

1,532.55

1,012.26

933.87

Net Worth

1,693.29

1,567.28

1,044.24

965.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,304.15

2,350.06

2,141.13

2,051.55

yoy growth (%)

-1.95

9.75

4.36

12.64

Raw materials

-1,852.07

-1,938.08

-1,756.98

-1,678.82

As % of sales

80.37

82.46

82.05

81.83

Employee costs

-65.78

-62.61

-57.36

-50.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

145.74

112.64

53.57

47.42

Depreciation

-25.86

-26.45

-18.1

-23.39

Tax paid

-39.26

-27.48

-11.61

-17.52

Working capital

-90.28

-101.25

159.32

69.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.95

9.75

4.36

12.64

Op profit growth

6.74

21.23

-7.49

10.53

EBIT growth

3.84

24.39

-9.83

12.04

Net profit growth

25.03

102.98

40.32

-1.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,772.41

6,935.79

5,427.37

4,741.92

4,135.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,772.41

6,935.79

5,427.37

4,741.92

4,135.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

98.52

70.88

23.21

31.53

37.88

L T Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT L T Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Kumar Arora

Managing Director & CEO

Ashwani Kumar Arora

Managing Director

Surinder Kumar Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Chawla Jaggia

Independent Director

Neeru Singh

Independent Director

Ambika Sharma

Lead Independent Director

Abhiram Seth

Non Executive Director

Alrumaih Sulaiman Abdulrahman S

Independent Director

S C Gupta

Independent Director

Raju Lal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by L T Foods Ltd

Summary

LT Foods Ltd was incorporated on October 16, 1990 as a private limited company with the name LT Overseas Pvt Ltd. On May 3, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to LT Overseas Ltd. In September, 2008, the name of the company was changed from LT Overseas Ltd to LT Foods Ltd.The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of rice under the brand DAAWAT. They also manufacture and market parboiled rice. Their product is marketed in more than 50 countries. The companys brand portfolio includes DAAWAT Traditional Basmati Rice, DAAWAT Biryani Basmati Rice, DAAWAT Pulav Basmati Rice, DAAWAT Super Basmati Rice and DAAWAT Rozana. Their product portfolio also includes brown rice, white rice, steamed rice, parboiled rice and organic rice. Their product range includes Select, Gold Basmati Rice, Super, Chefs Secretz, Rozana, Devaaya Basmati Rice, Brown Rice, and Heritage.In 1993, the company started their operations using certain processing facilities of Lal Chand Tirath Ram Rice Mills (LCTRRM), an associate concern, on lease. In the year 1993, they got their registration as manufacturer exporter from APEDA.During the year 1994-95, the company filed the draft prospectus with SEBI and Stock Exchanges in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. The object of the issue was to part finance the expansion programme for setting up a milling plant with a capacity of 2 MTPH. They received the observation letter from SEBI but they did not take the mat
Company FAQs

What is the L T Foods Ltd share price today?

The L T Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹410.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of L T Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of L T Foods Ltd is ₹14251.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of L T Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of L T Foods Ltd is 77.51 and 8.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of L T Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a L T Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of L T Foods Ltd is ₹160 and ₹451.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of L T Foods Ltd?

L T Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.34%, 3 Years at 78.86%, 1 Year at 114.13%, 6 Month at 69.08%, 3 Month at 9.40% and 1 Month at 4.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of L T Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of L T Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 13.80 %
Public - 35.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR L T Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

