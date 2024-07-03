SectorFMCG
Open₹430.6
Prev. Close₹431.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,869.41
Day's High₹430.6
Day's Low₹406.45
52 Week's High₹451.6
52 Week's Low₹160
Book Value₹51.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,251.26
P/E77.51
EPS5.56
Divi. Yield0.12
The stock has gained a total of 121.24% in the las one year, and 72% since the beginning of the year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.73
34.73
31.98
31.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,658.56
1,532.55
1,012.26
933.87
Net Worth
1,693.29
1,567.28
1,044.24
965.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,304.15
2,350.06
2,141.13
2,051.55
yoy growth (%)
-1.95
9.75
4.36
12.64
Raw materials
-1,852.07
-1,938.08
-1,756.98
-1,678.82
As % of sales
80.37
82.46
82.05
81.83
Employee costs
-65.78
-62.61
-57.36
-50.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
145.74
112.64
53.57
47.42
Depreciation
-25.86
-26.45
-18.1
-23.39
Tax paid
-39.26
-27.48
-11.61
-17.52
Working capital
-90.28
-101.25
159.32
69.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.95
9.75
4.36
12.64
Op profit growth
6.74
21.23
-7.49
10.53
EBIT growth
3.84
24.39
-9.83
12.04
Net profit growth
25.03
102.98
40.32
-1.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,772.41
6,935.79
5,427.37
4,741.92
4,135.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,772.41
6,935.79
5,427.37
4,741.92
4,135.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
98.52
70.88
23.21
31.53
37.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Kumar Arora
Managing Director & CEO
Ashwani Kumar Arora
Managing Director
Surinder Kumar Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Chawla Jaggia
Independent Director
Neeru Singh
Independent Director
Ambika Sharma
Lead Independent Director
Abhiram Seth
Non Executive Director
Alrumaih Sulaiman Abdulrahman S
Independent Director
S C Gupta
Independent Director
Raju Lal
Summary
LT Foods Ltd was incorporated on October 16, 1990 as a private limited company with the name LT Overseas Pvt Ltd. On May 3, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to LT Overseas Ltd. In September, 2008, the name of the company was changed from LT Overseas Ltd to LT Foods Ltd.The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of rice under the brand DAAWAT. They also manufacture and market parboiled rice. Their product is marketed in more than 50 countries. The companys brand portfolio includes DAAWAT Traditional Basmati Rice, DAAWAT Biryani Basmati Rice, DAAWAT Pulav Basmati Rice, DAAWAT Super Basmati Rice and DAAWAT Rozana. Their product portfolio also includes brown rice, white rice, steamed rice, parboiled rice and organic rice. Their product range includes Select, Gold Basmati Rice, Super, Chefs Secretz, Rozana, Devaaya Basmati Rice, Brown Rice, and Heritage.In 1993, the company started their operations using certain processing facilities of Lal Chand Tirath Ram Rice Mills (LCTRRM), an associate concern, on lease. In the year 1993, they got their registration as manufacturer exporter from APEDA.During the year 1994-95, the company filed the draft prospectus with SEBI and Stock Exchanges in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. The object of the issue was to part finance the expansion programme for setting up a milling plant with a capacity of 2 MTPH. They received the observation letter from SEBI but they did not take the mat
Read More
The L T Foods Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹410.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of L T Foods Ltd is ₹14251.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of L T Foods Ltd is 77.51 and 8.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a L T Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of L T Foods Ltd is ₹160 and ₹451.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
L T Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.34%, 3 Years at 78.86%, 1 Year at 114.13%, 6 Month at 69.08%, 3 Month at 9.40% and 1 Month at 4.27%.
