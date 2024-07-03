Summary

LT Foods Ltd was incorporated on October 16, 1990 as a private limited company with the name LT Overseas Pvt Ltd. On May 3, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to LT Overseas Ltd. In September, 2008, the name of the company was changed from LT Overseas Ltd to LT Foods Ltd.The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of rice under the brand DAAWAT. They also manufacture and market parboiled rice. Their product is marketed in more than 50 countries. The companys brand portfolio includes DAAWAT Traditional Basmati Rice, DAAWAT Biryani Basmati Rice, DAAWAT Pulav Basmati Rice, DAAWAT Super Basmati Rice and DAAWAT Rozana. Their product portfolio also includes brown rice, white rice, steamed rice, parboiled rice and organic rice. Their product range includes Select, Gold Basmati Rice, Super, Chefs Secretz, Rozana, Devaaya Basmati Rice, Brown Rice, and Heritage.In 1993, the company started their operations using certain processing facilities of Lal Chand Tirath Ram Rice Mills (LCTRRM), an associate concern, on lease. In the year 1993, they got their registration as manufacturer exporter from APEDA.During the year 1994-95, the company filed the draft prospectus with SEBI and Stock Exchanges in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. The object of the issue was to part finance the expansion programme for setting up a milling plant with a capacity of 2 MTPH. They received the observation letter from SEBI but they did not take the mat

Read More