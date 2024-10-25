Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

LT FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday October 24 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024. You are requested to take the above information on your record. Dividend Update (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. October 24, 2024, has inter-alia considered the following: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024. 2. Approved the payment of 3rd Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and have fixed Monday, November 04, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with respect to acquisition of stake in Nature Bio-Foods Limited from India Agri Business Fund II Ltd.

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

LT FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday July 25 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

LT FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 17 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider to declare Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 and Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 if any. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. May 17, 2024, has inter-alia considered the following: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 (@100%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, to be held during the financial year 2024-25. 3. Approved the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (50%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and have fixed Thursday, May 30, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to the said Dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) Corrigendum to Note No.6 of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024