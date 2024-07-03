L T Foods Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,107.79
2,070.51
2,074.81
1,941.73
1,977.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,107.79
2,070.51
2,074.81
1,941.73
1,977.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.1
28.05
28.13
19.63
25.68
Total Income
2,142.89
2,098.56
2,102.95
1,961.36
2,003.47
Total Expenditure
1,878.5
1,829.61
1,829.74
1,703.09
1,737.29
PBIDT
264.38
268.94
273.2
258.27
266.18
Interest
19.58
18.73
23.46
18.5
19.05
PBDT
244.8
250.21
249.75
239.77
247.13
Depreciation
44.83
41.96
45.27
36.09
36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
52.31
54.61
56.12
51.98
55.69
Deferred Tax
-2.95
-1.64
-1.88
-0.94
-1.82
Reported Profit After Tax
150.61
155.29
150.24
152.65
157.27
Minority Interest After NP
2.22
2.11
1.48
1.47
1.3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
148.39
153.17
148.76
151.18
155.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
148.39
153.17
148.76
151.18
155.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.27
4.41
4.28
4.35
4.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.73
34.73
34.73
34.73
34.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.54
12.98
13.16
13.3
13.45
PBDTM(%)
11.61
12.08
12.03
12.34
12.49
PATM(%)
7.14
7.5
7.24
7.86
7.95
The stock has gained a total of 121.24% in the las one year, and 72% since the beginning of the year.Read More
