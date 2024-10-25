iifl-logo-icon 1
L T Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

406.75
(-5.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

L T Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

145.74

112.64

53.57

47.42

Depreciation

-25.86

-26.45

-18.1

-23.39

Tax paid

-39.26

-27.48

-11.61

-17.52

Working capital

-90.28

-101.25

159.32

69.66

Other operating items

Operating

-9.66

-42.53

183.17

76.17

Capital expenditure

15.9

54.98

38.1

24.92

Free cash flow

6.23

12.44

221.27

101.09

Equity raised

1,698.78

1,502.81

1,048.71

612.58

Investing

-1.37

40.26

22.74

2.51

Financing

-181.48

-118.2

-198.15

69.99

Dividends paid

31.98

0

0

4.02

Net in cash

1,554.15

1,437.31

1,094.57

790.2

LT Foods Q2 Profit Declines to ₹150.6 Crore

LT Foods Q2 Profit Declines to ₹150.6 Crore

25 Oct 2024|11:21 AM

The stock has gained a total of 121.24% in the las one year, and 72% since the beginning of the year.

Read More

