iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

L T Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

427.05
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR L T Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,304.15

2,350.06

2,141.13

2,051.55

yoy growth (%)

-1.95

9.75

4.36

12.64

Raw materials

-1,852.07

-1,938.08

-1,756.98

-1,678.82

As % of sales

80.37

82.46

82.05

81.83

Employee costs

-65.78

-62.61

-57.36

-50.4

As % of sales

2.85

2.66

2.67

2.45

Other costs

-203.24

-177.88

-185.33

-169.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.82

7.56

8.65

8.25

Operating profit

183.04

171.48

141.44

152.91

OPM

7.94

7.29

6.6

7.45

Depreciation

-25.86

-26.45

-18.1

-23.39

Interest expense

-33.63

-60.09

-85.29

-106.6

Other income

22.2

27.71

15.52

24.5

Profit before tax

145.74

112.64

53.57

47.42

Taxes

-39.26

-27.48

-11.61

-17.52

Tax rate

-26.94

-24.39

-21.68

-36.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

106.48

85.16

41.95

29.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

106.48

85.16

41.95

29.89

yoy growth (%)

25.03

102.98

40.32

-1.59

NPM

4.62

3.62

1.95

1.45

L T Foods : related Articles

LT Foods Q2 Profit Declines to ₹150.6 Crore

LT Foods Q2 Profit Declines to ₹150.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|11:21 AM

The stock has gained a total of 121.24% in the las one year, and 72% since the beginning of the year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR L T Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.