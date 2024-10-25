Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,304.15
2,350.06
2,141.13
2,051.55
yoy growth (%)
-1.95
9.75
4.36
12.64
Raw materials
-1,852.07
-1,938.08
-1,756.98
-1,678.82
As % of sales
80.37
82.46
82.05
81.83
Employee costs
-65.78
-62.61
-57.36
-50.4
As % of sales
2.85
2.66
2.67
2.45
Other costs
-203.24
-177.88
-185.33
-169.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.82
7.56
8.65
8.25
Operating profit
183.04
171.48
141.44
152.91
OPM
7.94
7.29
6.6
7.45
Depreciation
-25.86
-26.45
-18.1
-23.39
Interest expense
-33.63
-60.09
-85.29
-106.6
Other income
22.2
27.71
15.52
24.5
Profit before tax
145.74
112.64
53.57
47.42
Taxes
-39.26
-27.48
-11.61
-17.52
Tax rate
-26.94
-24.39
-21.68
-36.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
106.48
85.16
41.95
29.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
106.48
85.16
41.95
29.89
yoy growth (%)
25.03
102.98
40.32
-1.59
NPM
4.62
3.62
1.95
1.45
The stock has gained a total of 121.24% in the las one year, and 72% since the beginning of the year.Read More
