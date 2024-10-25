L T Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.73
34.73
31.98
31.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,658.56
1,532.55
1,012.26
933.87
Net Worth
1,693.29
1,567.28
1,044.24
965.85
Minority Interest
Debt
73.09
46.53
294.75
382.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.9
3.62
4.35
5.29
Total Liabilities
1,771.28
1,617.43
1,343.34
1,353.19
Fixed Assets
270.77
258.23
237.24
222.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
311.87
315.01
123.49
126.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.22
4.58
3.84
1.9
Networking Capital
1,161.42
1,030.99
959.57
988.66
Inventories
1,399.55
1,103.25
1,149.26
949.45
Inventory Days
150.4
Sundry Debtors
214.77
190.69
235.25
129.31
Debtor Days
20.48
Other Current Assets
130.34
123.31
125.68
128.93
Sundry Creditors
-503.98
-309.33
-502.69
-177.54
Creditor Days
28.12
Other Current Liabilities
-79.26
-76.93
-47.92
-41.49
Cash
20
8.62
19.22
14.36
Total Assets
1,771.28
1,617.43
1,343.36
1,353.19
The stock has gained a total of 121.24% in the las one year, and 72% since the beginning of the year.Read More
