|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.01
14.73
11.36
9.12
Op profit growth
18.2
24.5
5.53
0.45
EBIT growth
17.38
14.56
3.66
12.81
Net profit growth
48.53
37.01
14.89
62.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.97
11.35
10.46
11.03
EBIT margin
10.54
10.06
10.07
10.82
Net profit margin
5.9
4.45
3.72
3.61
RoCE
14.32
13.54
14.23
15.63
RoNW
4.23
3.46
3.65
4.87
RoA
2
1.49
1.31
1.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.04
6.23
4.52
4.85
Dividend per share
1
0.5
0.15
0.15
Cash EPS
5.17
2.91
2.64
2.32
Book value per share
54.88
46.31
36.87
24.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.44
3.21
18.97
13.61
P/CEPS
11.25
6.86
32.44
28.35
P/B
1.06
0.43
2.32
2.64
EV/EBIDTA
5.68
4.67
10.28
8.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
11.66
0
0
3.42
Tax payout
-27.07
-27.25
-32.8
-33.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.47
47.87
47
47.16
Inventory days
156.12
153.13
160.37
154.47
Creditor days
-34.12
-29.77
-31.21
-22.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.6
-3.15
-2.48
-2.24
Net debt / equity
0.87
1.17
1.28
2.35
Net debt / op. profit
2.76
3.69
4.01
4.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.49
-73.98
-73.92
-74.26
Employee costs
-5.55
-4.34
-3.73
-3.6
Other costs
-12.97
-10.31
-11.87
-11.09
The stock has gained a total of 121.24% in the las one year, and 72% since the beginning of the year.Read More
