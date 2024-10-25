iifl-logo-icon 1
L T Foods Ltd Key Ratios

395.75
(-1.30%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.01

14.73

11.36

9.12

Op profit growth

18.2

24.5

5.53

0.45

EBIT growth

17.38

14.56

3.66

12.81

Net profit growth

48.53

37.01

14.89

62.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.97

11.35

10.46

11.03

EBIT margin

10.54

10.06

10.07

10.82

Net profit margin

5.9

4.45

3.72

3.61

RoCE

14.32

13.54

14.23

15.63

RoNW

4.23

3.46

3.65

4.87

RoA

2

1.49

1.31

1.3

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.04

6.23

4.52

4.85

Dividend per share

1

0.5

0.15

0.15

Cash EPS

5.17

2.91

2.64

2.32

Book value per share

54.88

46.31

36.87

24.93

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.44

3.21

18.97

13.61

P/CEPS

11.25

6.86

32.44

28.35

P/B

1.06

0.43

2.32

2.64

EV/EBIDTA

5.68

4.67

10.28

8.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

11.66

0

0

3.42

Tax payout

-27.07

-27.25

-32.8

-33.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.47

47.87

47

47.16

Inventory days

156.12

153.13

160.37

154.47

Creditor days

-34.12

-29.77

-31.21

-22.68

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.6

-3.15

-2.48

-2.24

Net debt / equity

0.87

1.17

1.28

2.35

Net debt / op. profit

2.76

3.69

4.01

4.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.49

-73.98

-73.92

-74.26

Employee costs

-5.55

-4.34

-3.73

-3.6

Other costs

-12.97

-10.31

-11.87

-11.09

L T Foods : related Articles

LT Foods Q2 Profit Declines to ₹150.6 Crore

LT Foods Q2 Profit Declines to ₹150.6 Crore

25 Oct 2024|11:21 AM

The stock has gained a total of 121.24% in the las one year, and 72% since the beginning of the year.

Read More

